Many times when we need clothes immediately (forgot it was summer camp picture day, yup it’s a thing) we end up overcompensating efficiency of time with overpriced clothes. And let’s be honest, we shop online for kids clothes, because we can do this at a time when it’s convenient for us parents. This window of opportunity may be after bed and bath time when our primary goal is to climb into bed with and binge watch Outlander; Jaime and Claire anyone? Or at that 3am witching hour when sleep is only a dream.

Now, whether you are shopping for your kids at a reasonable time in the day, or you are up in the middle of the night with a list of colorful and bright clothing that must be purchased immediately, you are in luck as J.Crew has partnered with Amazon and launched LOOK (League of Outstanding Kids) by Crewcuts. A collection of affordable pieces with J.Crew’s iconic style we all know and love yet with budget-friendly price points. The entire collection is $30 and under with most pieces averaging between $14-$25. Sizes run from Kids 4 to 16. This new collection is what we needed, and now we can go do a happy dance.

Shop LOOK by Crewcuts here