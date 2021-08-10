Informational Concert — Must-attend webinar for parents looking to enroll their kids in music lessons for Fall 2021

This post is sponsored by Voyager Music. Working with sponsors helps keep our quality content free for our readers. Learn More.

Want to sign your child up for music lessons but don’t know where to start? Join Schneps Media for an informational session/concert with Voyager Music!

Voyager Music offers at-home music lessons in Manhattan. It’s not just what they teach, but how they teach. President and Founder Jessica Ginsberg will walk you through the invaluable benefits that private music instruction has for children of all ages, and the special and unique offerings of Voyager Music Lessons. Be sure to stick around for live performances from Voyager teachers!

The webinar will take place at 4 p.m. on Aug. 19. Click here to register.