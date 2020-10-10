Quantcast
In The City Fashion Collection By Brianne Manz

Once a fashion showroom owner, turned mom and blogger/writer, Brianne Manz is getting back to her fashion roots with In The City.

A feminine capsule collection for mothers and daughters, In The City is inspired by Brianne’s January trip to Florence. She was highly inspired by the old world romance around the city. From the fashion, colored gelato cones, Gucci Gardens, and of course the gorgeous architecture, Brianne came home knowing she wanted to create something totally whimsical and very special.

When asked about her personal favorite looks, Brianne noted she is “very fond of the print on our floral options. The pinks and creams on the fabric complement each other so well for the perfect feminine fall colors. And the masks are definitely a 2020 must!” Little ladies will love matching their mom, aunts, grandmas, and other leading ladies in these sweet styles.

The ensembles can also make the transition helping you fashionably fall into fall. The dresses’ warm colors can warm up your fall wardrobe. Plus, the skirt can be paired with a cute blazer, sweater and a beautiful pair of boots. In The City also likes to see how the dresses can be easy and breezy for a casual day but also dressed up for a fun and festive night. And the masks are a must-have for 2020 no matter the season or occasion.

A little birdie told us that they will be creating and releasing more pieces in the weeks ahead, possibly including a blouse, knits, and more signature dresses. We also like that the collection is made here in NYC. From dresses to skirts to masks, Brianne hopes these pieces will surely inspire all women and their little girls to never stop twirling with joy.

The price point starts at $15 for masks and $19 for scrunchies and goes up to $85 for girls’ dresses and $285 for women’s dresses.

To shop the collection, visit inthecity.shop

Jana Beauchamp

Jana Beauchamp

Jana Beauchamp is a freelance journalist based in New York City, who has been with New York Family since 2012. Jana dreamed of landing Tom Hank’s job in the movie Big but when she learned it was a fictitious role she naturally pursued a career in foreign policy. She spent nearly a decade in the Membership, Corporate, and International Department at the Council on Foreign Relations most recently as director of membership administration and relations. She paused her foreign policy career to pursue her passion for writing and is also active in philanthropic work.

