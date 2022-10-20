Immerse Your Family in a Life Well Live

Now more than ever, resilience is a huge concern for parents. Wouldn’t it be great for your child to learn about someone who, after contracting polio at the age of six, filled her childhood with swimming, wrestling, and soccer? Someone who attended the most prestigious school in her country at a time when few girls attended school at all? Someone who responded to being severely injured in a car accident by becoming one of the most famous artists the world has ever known?

That someone is Frida Kahlo and, beginning October 28, you can introduce your kids to Frida in a way that engages their imaginations and captures all of their senses.

Reserve your family’s tickets now for Frida Kahlo: The Immersive Biography. You’ll go beyond the renowned self-portraits and introduce your kids to one of the 20th Century’s most profound artists. Conveniently staged at the Immersive Pavilion at 261 Water Street in Brooklyn’s DUMBO neighborhood, it comprises seven brilliantly thought-out spaces, including a VR exhibition that takes visitors into the life of this transformational artist.

This collaboration between the Frida Kahlo Corporation and Layers of Reality, the world-famous Spanish digital arts center, goes beyond Frida’s works to incorporate historical photographs, digital art, installations, and projections to present a comprehensive experience that tells the story of this extraordinary artist. Your family will experience a full visual feast detailing Frida’s unique life while enjoying music created especially for the immersive exhibit.

The experience lasts around 90 minutes and tickets cost $38.99 Those interested in taking an even deeper dive into her extraordinary life can add VR and VIP experiences. The Immersive Pavilion is close to the York Street station on the A and C lines.

After this once-in-a-lifetime happening, families can enjoy some of the wonders of one of Brooklyn’s most kid-friendly neighborhoods. Enjoy a pizza at Grimaldi’s then stroll along the playgrounds and waterfront of Brooklyn Bridge Park, all while taking in the iconic New York skyline.

Brooklyn is the 5th city to welcome Frida Kahlo: The Immersive Biography. The exhibit is being brought to the city by Primo Entertainment and Loud and Live, an entertainment, marketing, media, and live events company, which fuses music, sports, lifestyle, and content development.

The mission of the Frida Kahlo Corporation is to educate, share and preserve Frida Kahlo’s art, image, and legacy. It also contributes a portion of the monies received to worthy community-based charitable organizations that are committed daily to improving the lives of women and children.