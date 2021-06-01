I Broke Up With My Daughter (a.k.a. sent her to preschool)

By the time September of last year rolled around my relationship with my toddler daughter was a dysfunctional codependency that was growing more unhealthy by the day. And like many other newly-formed relationships during quarantine, where two people are suddenly spending every second of every day together, it wasn’t going well.

Don’t get me wrong, I knew becoming a mom meant I would be with my kid all the time, but I never signed up for all the time. I had always envisioned being able to drop Frankie off at a grandparents’ house for the weekend, or send her to have a sleepover with her cousins. I always imagined my sister, an incredibly talented artist, would take her for afternoons of arts and crafts, and I assumed my best friend and I getting our kids together for play dates would be a weekly occurrence. And I never thought anything would happen to the standing weekly date nights my husband and I relied on for our sanity. Well, we moved to a new city right before a global pandemic hit and so all of those dreams popped like the bubbles my daughter chases at the park. Being isolated in a two-bedroom apartment was taking a toll—on all of us.

So I did what any self-respecting person in an unhappy relationship would do: I broke up with her. Yup, I enrolled her in full-time preschool during a global pandemic and I haven’t looked back. Now before you think I’m a horrible mother, you should know that as I write this essay she’s been going to school for about nine months and she is thriving. She tells me almost every day how much she loves her friends and her teachers. She wakes up excited for the day ahead. I can honestly say our break up was the best thing to happen to us and, if you, dear reader, are having a rough time in your parent-kid relationship and are in need of some guidance, keep reading. Maybe I can help you to decide whether you should break up with your kid, too.

We needed to see other people. Sure, we had our good days. I’d take her scooting by the water to gaze at the sailboats, or we would walk to the giant baseball field to blow bubbles and run in the grass. If it was sunny and she was in a good mood then I couldn’t think of anywhere else I’d rather be. Many days though, were not so good. When the weather was crappy or I was too anxious to leave our apartment, we stayed inside all day long. Things would spiral, and it got harder and harder to come up with activities that held her attention. But the worst part was seeing how hungry she was for human interaction. If we came across people on our adventures around the city she went out of her way to talk to them, to show off a toy she was holding, or to tell them about her scooter. She would strike up a conversation with the clerks at the grocery store, or really anyone at the grocery store. While at the park she would spot a group of little kids and ask me if she could play with them, and when I’d say no she would be heartbroken. When she started hugging our phones during FaceTime calls with family, I knew she was desperate for other people. I realized preschool was the right thing not only for my sanity, but for hers too.

While in our relationship, I had lost myself. Becoming a mom was something I spent a lot of time, money, and energy on. It took my husband and I four years, two IUI’s, and four rounds of IVF to finally get pregnant, and when we did we were beyond thrilled. But combine a horrible pregnancy with a long and complicated labor, and then add in the usual shock of actually taking your baby home from the hospital, and the whole thing was way more than I could have bargained for. I always considered myself good with kids, maternal even, but the shift in my identity and the inevitable change in our priorities as a couple, made the whole having-a-baby thing feel very unnatural to me. Call me dumb but I didn’t realize how much of myself I’d need to give in order to take on this new role. Between the sleepless nights, the breastfeeding, and the constant feeling of being on, I was running on fumes. And what’s more, after all the years of having one clear goal (having a baby), I didn’t know what to do once I accomplished it. It felt like I no longer had something to work towards, and I was often left with a “now what?” feeling. It became clear to me that I would not be fulfilled just by being Frankie’s mom. I needed to find a sense of accomplishment and success that was separate from her. I needed more.

We weren’t the best versions of ourselves when we were together (all the time). I love my daughter with every fiber of my being, but I did not love spending all day every day with her. It was just. too. much. I will admit that I’m not a very patient person, and I like to do things in a fast, efficient way. But if you’ve ever hung out with a toddler you know they are the opposite of fast and efficient. Now that I have time to myself during the day to recharge, run errands, write, work, whatever, when I pick her up from school my patience cup is full. I’m excited to see her because I genuinely miss her. It means she has the chance to miss me, too. We give each other the biggest hug, I pull her close and tight and kiss her neck. On the car ride home we talk about her day, who she played with, whether she climbed a tree at the park, and what songs they sang during circle time. When we were together all the time all I was doing was counting down the minutes until nap time, or thinking about when I could pawn her off to my husband, or waiting for the moment I could plop her on the couch in front of the TV—all so I could have a break. Take it from me, missing each other is way better than what I was feeling before.

There was someone else. To put it bluntly, I missed my husband. It goes without saying that during the past year and a half many families have been short on childcare, and we were no exception. There were no playdates to pass the time, no grandparents to quarantine with, no babysitters to pay. My husband was working remotely, locked in our bedroom all day, while I was spending my time trying to entertain a toddler who requires constant attention and a seemingly endless amount of snacks. Him and I became passing ships, our only encounters were about meals or whether I needed to sneak into the bedroom to grab a pair of socks. By the end of the day, when we finally were alone, we were two zombies. Two zombies who needed to rest and recharge, but who also had to take care of all the administrative things being an adult requires like paying bills, making plans, and discussing all the million of things that need to be discussed when you’re married and raising a kid. Once those things were done all we could do was veg out on the couch and watch too many hours of too many shows. We were two zombies too tired to do anything. I missed being alone and awake and a non-zombie adult with my husband.

We kept trying to change each other. There is a common thread in most successful relationships: both partners accept each other for who they are. Trying to change a person you love can be a dangerous thing, as it often leads to conflict and chaos. Frankie and I were no different. While stuck in our apartment day after day I kept trying to engage her in calm, low-mess activities. I favored puzzles, coloring books, building blocks, and Disney movies. The problem is that my daughter is not a calm, low-mess kid. She has a ton of energy, a short attention span, and a hatred of sitting still. For her, coloring with crayons was boring, and watching Frozen meant too much time sitting in one spot. She loved puzzles but they were over too quick. For a two year old stuck inside, making a mess of toys and pillows and snacks and paint was much more appealing than playing quietly. I hate to admit it but looking back I realize I was stifling her. I kept trying to force her into activities that made the least amount of mess, with the least amount of chaos. And she kept testing my limits, too. She was operating like I was a laid-back, free-spirited mom, instead of a neat freak with a slightly uptight personality and a touch of OCD. But it’s not her fault that she’s a curious, active toddler, and it’s not my fault I am the way that I am either. We needed to accept each for who we are, but we didn’t have the tools to get there.

I braced myself for the first day of preschool. I knew it was the right decision for our family, but my brain kept imagining the worst case scenario of my three year old screaming bloody murder, clutching my body, refusing to enter the kids paradise that was beyond the cheerful green door. I had to prepare myself for the worst mostly because I really didn’t know what to expect. Yes, she’s outgoing and super-friendly, but at that point thanks to the pandemic, she hadn’t spent any time away from us since she was a baby. When we walked up to the door on the first day her teachers greeted us, took her temperature, and made small talk. Next thing I know Frankie walked in through the green door, and didn’t even turn around to say goodbye. It was clear she had been waiting for this breakup, too.

Manhattan Preschool Resources

BASIS Independent Manhattan

795 Columbus Ave , Upper West Side

556 W. 22 St. , Chelsea

manhattan-admissions@basisindependent.com

Gifted and talented students get the best possible start to their education at BASIS Independent Manhattan, a PreK–12 private school. The Early Learning Program offers PreK students an advanced, comprehensive curriculum led by nurturing experts in early childhood education who encourage curiosity, creativity, and independent thinking from day one. From practicing flexible problem solving to cultivating a genuine love and excitement for learning, our program lays a foundation for success as students advance in their educational journeys.

Chelsea Day School

319 Fifth Ave, 2nd Fl.

New York NY 10016

212-675-8541

Chelsea Day School is a loft-like space that includes 8 classrooms, a large open indoor play space and a rooftop playground and garden. The space was designed to maximize light, connection and community – core principles of the program. Play-based learning permeates all aspects of the program. Children play to make sense of their world, to learn about themselves and each other, to develop language, to gain self-confidence and self-control and to understand and express their feelings. The program provides a strong foundation for our children that will support future academic pursuit and a lifetime of learning. For questions about admissions or applying to the school please contact them at Admissions@ChelseaDaySchool.org.

The École

206 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY

646 766 1843

bonjour@theEcole.org

Just like its students, The École’s Maternelle is growing! For the 2021-2022 school year, The École is excited to announce the opening of its Pre-Nursery program. This class for two-year-olds will be fully integrated into the bilingual program and will now constitute the very first year of Preschool or Maternelle. The École’s Maternelle curriculum leans heavily on the scholastic depth of the French full-day program, blending in the play-based approaches of the best US early learning systems. Maternelle students at The École are able to move between moments, are ready to share and care with everyone and are eager to embrace each new day.

The First Presbyterian Church Nursery School

12 West 12th Street

New York, NY 10011

212-691-3432

nsoffice@fpcns.org

The First Presbyterian Church Nursery School was founded in 1952 in the heart of Greenwich Village. The school offers a non-sectarian program, welcoming children and families of all configurations, religions, races, cultures, and economic backgrounds. The Nursery School is dedicated to the development of the whole child in a warm and nurturing environment, with an educational philosophy enhanced and inspired by the Reggio Emilia Approach. FPCNS serves children ages 2.0 to 5.3. The nursery school offers large airy classrooms, a roof top playground, lending library and indoor play space for rainy day play.

German International School New York (GISNY)

50 Partridge Road

White Plains, NY 10605

914- 948- 6513

admissions@gisny.org

A Pre-K through grade 12 college preparatory program. Open a world of opportunities for your child with a bilingual education and a curriculum that emphasizes the sciences. Our Pre-K and Kindergarten programs offer three- to six-year-old children a bright, spacious, and nurturing environment, and with our Nature-Based Early Childhood Education Program our students

enjoy most of their school day outdoors exploring, learning, and playing on our beautiful 20-acre campus. Children entering our Pre-K or Kindergarten programs are not required to speak or understand German and will build the foundation of being bilingual by first grade.Learn more at our next Virtual Open House:June 16 th , 2021 from 3 p.m. to 4:15pm. Please register @ https://www.gisny.org/admissions.

The International Academy of New York

4 East 90th Street

New York, NY

212-641-0260

The International Academy of New York is a multicultural and diverse school for 2 year olds through 5th Grade. The school nurtures all aspects of human development—intellectual, physical, creative, social, and emotional—in order to raise young adults who possess the skills, the confidence, and the compassion to contribute and thrive anywhere in the world. IANY offers half day and full day programs, 5 days a week for two and three year olds, and then full days from PreK and up. Classrooms are small, and children learn either Spanish or Chinese through immersive language, music and art classes. Located at 4 East 90th Street right next to Central Park. Placement is available for the fall: apply now or sign up for a tour. www.ianyc.org

The Kid’s Korner Preschool

kidskorner.nyc

email: kidskornernyc@gmail.com

212 229-9340

The Kid’s Korner strives to give young children a warm and accepting environment where they will develop confidence, self-esteem, inner discipline and increasing independence. The children explore and discover their world through structured and free play activities, enabling each child to learn at their own pace. Our small classes and low student-teacher ratio allow each child to receive individualized attention in a caring and nurturing environment. Our children play outside everyday, weather permitting, in our secure backyard playground. The program follows the principles of child development and is NAEYC accredited.

La Scuola d’Italia

12 East 96th Street

New York, NY 10128

212-369-3290

Rooted in Italian excellence since its founding in 1977, La Scuola d’Italia has celebrated a global perspective, bridging the best features of European and American educational systems to provide a multilingual education in the heart of New York City. Their early education programs are child-centered and inquiry-based, steeped in the Reggio Emilia philosophy and led by a team of warm and supportive teachers. At its core, La Scuola is a community of enthusiastic teachers, staff, parents and administrators who are committed to developing their students’ cognitive thinking and emotional intelligence while instilling a deep love of learning.

The Montessori School of New York International

Sutton Place

212-223-4630

In a lovingly and thoughtfully prepared environment, children are encouraged to explore all academic dimensions at their own pace and interest level, helping them grow in self-esteem and independence. Classes are equipped with a full complement of didactic imported Montessori materials that encourage the absorption of concepts through play, leading them to become well-rounded, confident citizens of the world. Science, Music, Foreign Language, Musical Theatre, Swimming, Dance, Sign Language, Yoga and Chess are part of the program as well. Children usually do extremely well academically, and are prepared for admission to gifted and competitive programs. A unique summer program, staffed by the school’s year round teachers, offers a balance of continued learning with outdoor activities, ranging from educational theme-based field trips to group sports activities. and cared for by their nurturing teachers who are dedicated to their classes. Teachers are highly qualified with various levels of education and years of experience in early childhood education.

Purple Circle Early Childhood Program

2697 Broadway New York

NY 10025

212-866-9193

info@purple-circle.org

Purple Circle was founded in 1972 as a parent cooperative serving children ages two through five, year-round from 8am to 6pm. Our mission is to preserve, celebrate and respect children’s right to play. Classrooms are designed to encourage exploration and investigation. Curriculum is developed through adult observations of children’s questions, ideas, conversations and use of materials such as art, literature, clay, block building and drama. When curriculum is tailored to meet children’s strengths and interests, and the environment supports this, children come to see themselves as capable learners, making sense of the world around them.

Pusteblume International Preschool

244 West 14th Street

New York, NY 10011

212-206-1137

info@pusteblumenyc.org

A licensed, non-profit, independent preschool for children ages 2 to 5 with German and Spanish language immersion. Dual language is an option as well. Our school also offers after-school and enrichment programs for all ages that are open to students from other schools. The Pusteblume curriculum is built around inquiry and exploration in the classroom, the school community and the vibrant city that surrounds us. Our licensed, native-speaking faculty teaches music, movement, literacy and visual arts in a fun and warm learning environment that cultivates the growth and development of your child. Visit www.pusteblumenyc.org to learn more and schedule your virtual tour.

VHG Group – Early Childhood Language Schools

Arc En Ciel Bilingual Preschool, Upper East Side, 212-410-0180

Bilingual Nest, West Harlem, 212-665-3354

Petits Poussins too, West Harlem, 212-663-7777

Petits Poussins Brooklyn, Downtown Brooklyn 646-334-3423 – OPENING SEPT. 2021

VHG Daycares and Preschools welcome students from all cultures and backgrounds. Their French, Spanish and English speaking teams motivate and guide infants, toddlers and preschoolers to become independent, confident, and caring, in a bilingual setting.

Vivvi Tribeca

75 Varick Street

New York, NY 10013

212-519-7660

vivvi.com

Vivvi World Trade Center

50 Park Place

New York, NY 10007

212-602-0829

vivvi.com

Vivvi Hudson Yards

55 Hudson Yards

New York, NY 10001

212-561-8914

vivvi.com

Vivvi provides exceptional early education for children ages 0-5, with unrivaled flexibility and leading health and safety for today’s families. Our inquiry-based curriculum is inspired by students’ interests, supports children’s curiosity and aligns the depth of our work with key learning milestones. The Vivvi Learning Model, in this way, nurtures each child’s potential by guiding deeper thinking and awareness through curiosity and play to prepare for Kindergarten and beyond. We have three campuses in Manhattan—TriBeCa, Hudson Yards and World Trade Center, and our In-Home program is available in cities across the US, meeting families where they are.

Wetherby-Pembridge School

7 East 96th Street

New York, NY 10128

646-213-3400

wetherbypembridge.org

At Wetherby-Pembridge, the 2020-2021 school year has been full of inspiration, resilience, progress and fun. They were able to welcome their whole school back in person from September and with careful guidelines in place, their littlest learners have taken part in a full range of school-wide activities like karate, forest school, cooking, dance and STEAM classes. The children have blossomed and grown in confidence and self-esteem and even their youngest learners have enjoyed being part of the wider pupil community, participating in sports day and offering their votes for school charities and the new mascot. Their sense of joy, togetherness and optimism encourages even the youngest students in a love of school and learning.

Brooklyn Preschool Resources

BASIS Independent Brooklyn

413 Albee Square West (Downtown Brooklyn)

556 Columbia Street (Red Hook)

brooklyn-admissions@basisindependent.com

BASIS Independent Brooklyn is a PreK–12 private school that provides young learners with an advanced, content-rich Early Learning Program that combines students’ natural tendencies to inquire, explore, and create with intentional learning opportunities that spark discovery and a love of learning from their very first day. Our gifted and talented PreK students engage in coursework in STEM and the liberal arts, taught by nurturing teachers who support accelerated learning and social-emotional growth. Students leave PreK with the strongest foundation to enable success throughout their academic journey.

Brooklyn Global Prep

423 Kent Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11249718- 734-2771

Brooklyn Global Prep is a unique, Reggio-inspired Language Immersion Preschool in the beautiful Oosten building located in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Children spend their day immersed in rich vocabulary in Mandarin Chinese or French, while academic curriculum is presented by loving teachers in an interactive and engaging way. The activity-based curriculum enables students to support the development of the physical, emotional, social, and intellectual needs of each child. Through early exposure to language, they seek to provide students with a foundation for future learning and cultivate their long-term interest in the language, in addition to its cultures and traditions. Now taking applications for the 2021-2022 school year. Call (718) 734-2771 or email admissions@brooklynglobalprep.com to schedule a tour. For more information about their programs, please visit their website, Instagram, or Facebook page.

Brooklyn Waldorf School

11 Jefferson Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11238

Nestled in the heart of vibrant Brooklyn, Brooklyn Waldorf School engages students in learning with their whole selves – “hands, hearts and heads” – from preschool – 8th grade. BWS’s Early Childhood programs nurture children with pre-academic, free-play-based learning, preparing them to be well-rounded, creative, socially astute thinkers. Their purposeful and predictable seasonal and daily activities: encourage sensory integration; improve fine and gross motor skills; build complex verbal language skills and develop a sense of curiosity and wonder. At BWS, students love to come to school because it meets them in an age-appropriate, developmentally sound way. That’s the best possible introduction to a lifetime of learning!

The Co-op School

644 Gates Ave

Brooklyn, N11221347-721-3408

The Co-op School is a student-centered and parent-aided cooperative school serving preschool through 8th grade. The Co-op School provides a safe and stimulating micro-environment in which students experiment and learn. Within the preschool curriculum, fostering self-expression and creativity are significant to the school’s ethos. Each classroom includes facilities and opportunities for painting, drawing, clay, collage, construction, block building, and cooking. The students also have weekly Special classes in music and movement. As students learn to work together, preparing for a global environment, families also work in committees and on the board to support the school and its core values: compassion, uniqueness, innovation, community action, and joy.

Dillon Child Study Center @ St Joseph’s College Clinton Hill

718-940-5678

sstrautcollard@sjcny.edu

Offering half-and full-day, mixed-age programming for 2-5-year-olds in an atmosphere where children are free to express their feelings and ideas. Children learn through play, developing confidence, competence, and dispositions for future learning. The toddler, preschool, and kindergarten programs offered here are led by NYS certified teachers, and assisting them in the classroom are students from SJC’s Department of Child Study. The laboratory preschool is composed of modern, spacious classrooms, and parents are encouraged to observe their child’s interaction with teachers and classmates.

KinderCare Learning Center

802 Union St.112 Atlantic Ave.

enrollnow@kindercare.com

833-90-LEARN

For 50 years, KinderCare Learning Centers—America’s largest, most accredited childcare provider—has been creating safe, encouraging environments where kids can learn, grow and build confidence for life. From curriculum to teachers, our approach to early education inspires a love of learning. Our preschool curriculum focuses on early academics, physical activity, and social-emotional learning to nurture healthy bodies, happy hearts, and growing minds. We regularly assess your child’s progress with key developmental milestones so we can build a learning plan just for them. Brand new centers are opening soon in Brooklyn and Manhattan.

Muse Academy

126 Saint Felix Street

Brooklyn, NY, 11217

929- 400-1751

MUSE Academy is an independent private school in Brooklyn. The unique Pre-K and Kindergarten programs nurture creativity and a passion for learning from an early age. MUSE offers inquiry-based learning with music, movement, and Spanish every day. The school combines small class sizes, dedicated teachers from leading educational institutions, and a nurturing environment. The curriculum draws upon approaches from the best-performing schools in the world. Currently offering Pre-K3 through Grade 2, MUSE plans to add additional grades each year as their students advance, eventually through Grade 12.To explore if MUSE Academy is the right choice for your family, attend an upcoming Virtual Open House or contact them directly to schedule an appointment with the Head of School.

Rivendell School

Park Slope/Gowanus

718-499-5667 ext 14

A Montessori pre-primary inclusion school that was founded in 1977 as The Children’s House of Park Slope and incorporated into Rivendell School in 1998. The school provides a respectful, inclusive community helping children feel powerful and confident as learners and as social and emotional beings. Toddler, half-day, and extended day programs are available (two through six years). Rivendell School offers beautiful Montessori classrooms, an excellent student/teacher ratio, and a warm, cooperative atmosphere where children learn to work and play. Our preschool classrooms typically include children with a variety of learning styles and abilities. Students discover materials specially designed for their levels of readiness and maturity in a warm, creative atmosphere.

Stepping Stones Early Childhood Learning Centers

Stepping Stones Nursery School

245 86th St. 718-630-1000

The Next Step

9321 Ridge Blvd. 718-630-1001

Stepping Stones is a private nursery school founded in 2002 by two NYC Public School teachers. Children ages 2 to 5 are educated at their two locations where a love of learning is fostered in a safe, caring, and nurturing environment. All students are loved and cared for by their engaged teachers who are dedicated to their classes. Teachers are highly qualified with various levels of education and years of experience in early childhood education.

Treasure Island Preschool

347 74th Street, Bay Ridge

718 238-7676

Tisland347@gmail.com

Offering 3K, UPK, and one class for 2.6-year-olds with before and aftercare available. All meals are included breakfast, lunch, and snacks. Our program is designed to give children strong motivation and a sense of self. We offer a spacious outdoor play area and have 35 years of educational experience.

Queens Preschool Resources

La Peninsula Community Organization’s HeadStart

711 Manida Street

Bronx, NY 10474 (Home Office)

plus three additional centers in the Bronx

718-542-1161

La Peninsula Community Organization’s HeadStart program provides quality, comprehensive services to children 2.9 to 5 years and their families, by providing them with the education, mental health & wellness, nutrition, and training opportunities they need to succeed. The staff and teachers work to make sure every La Peninsula student will graduate from their program prepared to be successful in the 21st Century learning and social environment. Students obtain the social, emotional, and academic tools they need for Kindergarten and future success. These goals are accomplished by creating access to resources in the community, building relationships that extend through generations, and staying connected.

MARC Academy & Family Center

55 East 175th Street

Bronx NY 10453 (Home Office)

718-562-3410

2863 Webster Avenue

Bronx NY 10458

718-562-6080

“Only the Educated are Free” truly embodies all that MARC Academy stands for. To that end, MARC’s mission is to provide underserved children of the Bronx and their families with the opportunity to develop their social, creative, and academic skills so they may become lifelong learners and responsible citizens who are free to make informed choices and decisions in their lives. This is promoted through purposeful experiences, understanding that children make sense of their world through observation and experimentation. While serving children 2 months to 4 years, they offer developmental assessments, qualified teachers, research-based curriculum, 3K and Pre-K for All programs, social worker and family support services, and nutritious meals every day.

Westchester Preschool Resources

A Child’s Dream

10 Mill Road, New Rochelle

914-633-4332

A Child’s Dream will be offering a fun-filled camp to the current 3’s and 4’s students for the weeks of 6/14 and 6/21. Camp will run Monday – Thursday from 9am-12pm. We will also offer lunch bunch on Mondays and Wednesdays from 12pm-2pm for an additional fee of $30 per day for these two weeks. Students that sign up for Lunch Bunch will bring a nut free lunch from home. Lunch Bunch is optional. Camp will also be open for all incoming students and current students going into the 4’s class for the weeks of 6/28/21-7/26/21 (no camp the week of 7/5/21). Students entering kindergarten are not eligible for these weeks. There will be no Lunch Bunch during the 6/28-7/25 session.

DaniLee’s Helping Hands

253 Wolfs Lane

Pelham, NY 10803

914-235-3581

DaniLee’s Helping Hands was founded by sisters Danielle and Alyssa Marrero who have been childcare providers for over ten years. Their mission is to alleviate the daily stress of families, by providing a safe, enjoyable and loving environment for their children. They provide read alouds, movement breaks, small group learning and one-on-one attention. DaniLee’s also offers daily routine assistance, guided hands-on activities, and virtual playdate facilitation. Children experience STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics) projects, virtual zoo and museum tours, dancing, karaoke, arts & crafts, baking and much more.

Early Childhood Center

Shames JCC on the Hudson

371 S. Broadway

914-366-7898

The Shames JCC currently offers programs for 2’s, 3’s, and 4’s and follow an emergent curriculum, finding inspiration from Reggio Emilia. Daily activities are about exploration and discovery; exploring with senses, asking questions, testing theories, making plans, and thinking deeply. A large portion of each day is spent in outdoor learning environments and the natural world—children have the opportunity to use these different learning spaces for activities involving nature, stories, construction, mathematical reasoning, and music. The school feels it is essential that they make every effort to keep children in touch with the Earth; its natural rhythms, the changing of the seasons, its beauty and mystery.

German International School New York (GISNY)

50 Partridge Road

White Plains, NY 10605

914 948 6513

admissions@gisny.org

A Pre-K through grade 12 college preparatory program

Open a world of pportunities for your child with a bilingual education and a curriculum that emphasizes the sciences. Our Pre-K and Kindergarten programs offer three- to six-year-old children a bright, spacious, and nurturing environment, and with our Nature-Based Early Childhood Education Program our students enjoy most of their school day outdoors exploring, learning, and playing on our beautiful 20-acre campus. Children entering our Pre-K or Kindergarten programs are not required to speak or understand German and will build the foundation of being bilingual by first grade. Learn more at our next Virtual Open House: June 16 th , 2021 from 3 p.m. to 4:15pm. Please register @ www.gisny.org/admissions.

Kiddie Academy of White Plains

222 Bloomingdale Road

White Plains, NY 10605

914-688-1600

Kiddie Academy® Educational Child Care is a new Early Childhood Education Center opening soon in White Plains offering a loving and play-based environment for children 6 weeks to 5 years. With nurturing and highly qualified staff, the center is open weekdays from 6:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. and offers enrichment programs including Music & More and Everyday Spanish, a strong curriculum focused on developmentally appropriate learning and two outdoor playgrounds and an indoor playroom. Meals are prepared on site and there is a private parking lot for easy drop-off and pick-up.

Liberty Montessori’s Summer Science Program

155 Beechmont Dr., New Rochelle, NY

914-636-3461

631 W. Boston Post Road, Mamaroneck,NY

914-777-1382

Liberty’s academic curriculum is presented to the students through an interdisciplinary curriculum, which integrates subjects for children ages 17 months to 7 years. Liberty’s new Academic Advantage Summer Science Program is being launched for students needing individual summer tutoring and Science fun while developing creative thinking skills to enhance hands on experiences. They invite parents to inquire about Liberty Montessori’s Indoor and Outdoor Summer Science Camp where young scientists inquire and explore.

World Cup Nursery School & Kindergarten

160 Joan Corwin Way

Chappaqua, New York 10514

914- 238-9267

World Cup’s reputation for excellence in early childhood education has been built by its dedicated teachers who keep up-to-date on new approaches to learning and are devoted to the students they teach. Great teacher/child ratios, special guests/theme days, Spanish, creative movement, two outdoor playgrounds, indoor bike track, music and a huge gymnastics facility where children receive coaching from our USAG-safety-certified instructors are all offered at World Cup. Each child is encouraged to explore and meet challenges in a fun, safe, nurturing, play-based learning environment. Children learn while developing self-confidence, discipline and self-esteem. Full and partial-day programs are available.