Back-to-Back Hurricanes Helene and Milton: How to Help Now

Hurricane Helene wreaked havoc on Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, and Tennessee last week as a level 4 category hurricane. The destruction was devastating. Over 200 people were killed and countless others lost their homes and businesses.

While residents of these areas are still recovering from Hurricane Helene, Florida residents are now preparing for another huge threat as Hurricane Milton is now headed toward them.

Hurricane Milton is forecasted to hit Florida as soon as Wednesday. Milton sustained winds of 180 MPH on Tuesday as it moved across the Gulf of Mexico on its way toward the western coast of Florida. The storm had escalated into a Category 4 hurricane and is described as life-threatening. It is expected to fluctuate before hitting land.

Now is the time to help hurricane victims. Even the smallest donations can have a significant impact. The following organizations are hurricane relief organizations and foundations that are dedicated to the relief of Hurricane Helene and Milton victims:

American Red Cross

The Red Cross has deployed hundreds of disaster workers to the grounds of affected areas from Hurricane Helene. Through their donation portal, you can donate any amount to the victims of Hurricane Helene. $10 is the minimum online donation. All donations are tax-deductible. Another way to donate through the American Cross is to text the word HELENE to 90999.

Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is aiding in hurricane relief by providing emergency aid, food, drinks, emotional and spiritual care, and critical supplies to both survivors and rescue workers in all affected areas. 100% of your donation goes to disaster relief. On their donation portal, you can donate to both Hurricane Helene and Milton victims.

Americares

Americares helps get medical needs and supplies to the victims of Hurricane Helene. You can make a one-time donation or monthly payment to help fund medical supplies and deliveries in affected areas.

Baby2Baby

Baby2Baby is a nonprofit organization that is helping families affected by hurricanes get essential supplies such as formula, diapers, blankets, and more.

Save the Children

Save the Children is dedicated to helping and saving families in all emergency situations. They currently have an emergency fund open to help the families from Hurricane Milton who have been left with no power and destroyed homes.

Florida Disaster Relief

The Florida Disaster Relief has been created to directly support communities during and after emergencies. Donations will fund various organizations that specialize in the communities’ disaster relief.

Feeding Tampa Bay Disaster Relief

Tampa Florida was hit by Hurricane Helene and is now projected to get hit even harder by Hurricane Milton. By donating to Feeding Tampa Bay’s disaster relief efforts, you will be helping communities that have been devastatingly affected. Feeding Tampa Bay Disaster Relief allows you to donate a one-time gift or a monthly amount.

The North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund

The North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund is accepting monetary donations for grants. These grants are currently being utilized to support nonprofit organizations that are directly serving affected communities.

Send Relief

Send Relief is deploying teams to aid communities in the South affected by the hurricanes. Your donations will aid in the gathering of supplies such as meals, water, temporary roofing, flood recovery supplies, and more.

Samaritan’s Purse

Samaritan’s Purse International has started a five-site response to Hurricane Helene. Donations will help thousands of volunteers be able to assist and help communities hit hard by Hurricane Helene.

The Humane Society of the United States

The Humane Society of the United States is dedicated to helping animals in emergency situations. Their team is operating mobile veterinary clinics to assist animals in need during this time as well as supplying essential supplies.

Any donation of any size will help in rebuilding communities that have lost so much.