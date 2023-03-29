How to Plan a Great Family Reunion in NYC

Are you the lucky person in charge of planning your next family reunion in New York City? Thankfully, your luck is no joke! NYC is the perfect place for a large family gathering, whether you’re born and raised in the city or just looking for a central location for a large extended family to gather in the Northeast. If you’re looking for some inspiration on how to get started, we recommend the following tried-and-true steps to planning a great family reunion in New York City.

Set the date in advance.

Organizing a large family reunion will take a lot of time and coordination. It’s best to start planning at least a year in advance of the big event so that everyone can make room on their calendar and book accommodations. When you book early, there’s a lot more availability at hotels, transportation companies, and catering companies, plus the costs tend to be more affordable the further out you book.

Plan transportation.

Consider booking flexible group transportation like a charter bus rental for your family reunion. Traveling all together in one or two private vehicles will simplify your schedule and address concerns like navigating busy city streets or finding transportation to your ideal reunion venue. For example, National Charter Bus Brooklyn and Easy Charter Bus Staten Island are two companies that can provide local bus rentals throughout all five boroughs of New York City, not just popular spots in Manhattan or locations close to subway stations.

You can use a private bus rental throughout your family reunion for easy group transit. Pick up out-of-town family members from the airport, travel through rush hour traffic with no stress, and transport everyone to dinner or a Broadway show—all without needing to drive, carpool, or use public transportation. Additionally, you can rent a private charter bus that’s ADA-compliant if you need to transport anyone with disabilities who rely on a wheelchair or need travel assistance.

Choose a location.

If you opt for private transportation like a charter bus rental, then any location in or out of NYC is a good choice for your family reunion. You can book a block of hotel rooms and host a gathering in the banquet hall in Midtown, or rent a large townhouse on the shore in Long Island for a weekend. No matter where you decide to host your family reunion, you’ll want to make sure it can comfortably fit everyone in your group, have catering options to match everyone’s dietary needs, and have good hotel accommodations within a reasonable distance.

Here are some top-rated venues that fit the criteria for a great family reunion location:

The Historic Old Bermuda Inn

2512 Arthur Kill Rd, Staten Island, NY 10309-1214

Reserve an event space at The Historic Old Bermuda Inn on Staten Island for a classy and timeless affair with the whole family. Choose from six different event spaces (with a maximum capacity of 325 people), and enjoy the services of an event planner who will help you make sure your reunion is exactly to your liking. It’s also located only 30 minutes away from Newark airport and numerous hotels.

Medina Hall

76-15 101st Ave, Ozone Park, NY 11416

Located on the border of Brooklyn, Medina Hall is a spacious, multi-purpose venue and catering hall that can be perfect for your big family gathering. Book an event space for anywhere between 60 and 550 guests, and enjoy a huge party where everyone can gather all at once. Medina Hall is a great location for a family that has lots of members coming in from out of town. It’s only 15 minutes away from John F. Kennedy International Airport and a variety of hotel options.

Mohonk Mountain House

1000 Mountain Rest Rd, New Paltz, NY 12561

Just two hours north of New York City, Mohonk Mountain House is an all-inclusive resort and local getaway location for NYC families. With family-style hospitality at its core, Mohonk Mountain House is a place where anyone of any age can enjoy their time. There’s even an option to rent a private lodge on the resort grounds!

Plan an itinerary.

Once you have everyone together under one roof, it’ll be time to start making new memories together. Put together an itinerary with planned activities and meals for your family, including a big gathering at a banquet hall or event space, and numerous activities for people of all ages. Make sure to plan must-do activities, like a big dinner out at a favorite local restaurant and a family photo shoot with a professional photographer. Otherwise, consider organizing an array of things you can only do in NYC with your loved ones as a group, like see a Broadway show, see a game at Yankee Stadium, or spend an afternoon at Coney Island.