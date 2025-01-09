How to Help Victims of the Los Angeles Wildfires Right Now

The wildfires in Los Angeles have left thousands of families displaced, communities devastated, and animals in need of rescue. While we may be far from the flames, there are still many ways for families here in New York to make a difference.

Wildfires are still ripping through Southern California. Firefighters are working hard to get control, but the strong Santa Ana winds are making it tough. Over 27,000 acres have burned so far. The Palisades Fire and the Sunset Fire in Hollywood Hills are two of the biggest ones, forcing thousands of people to evacuate.

Though we might feel helpless, donating is one meaningful way that we can all contribute and make an impact. Financial donations allow relief organizations to act quickly, providing emergency supplies, supporting first responders, and offering immediate shelter and long-term recovery.

We’ve compiled a list of trusted organizations and resources where you can help support the victims of the wildfires.

How to Help People

LAFD Wildfire Emergency Fund: The LAFD Wildfire Emergency Fund helps make sure Los Angeles firefighters have the tools and gear they need to fight wildfires. Donations go toward providing essential equipment, protective gear, and supplies that keep firefighters safe while they battle these dangerous blazes.

World Central Kitchen: Chef José Andrés’ organization is on the frontlines, providing hot meals to first responders and evacuees during emergencies. They’ve served over 450 million nourishing meals to communities worldwide.

American Red Cross: The Red Cross is helping wildfire victims by providing shelter and supporting recovery efforts. They’re giving people a safe place to stay and making sure they have what they need to start rebuilding after the disaster.

California Fire Foundation Wildfire: The California Fire Foundation helps support local fire agencies and communities by providing financial aid and recovery programs. Donations go toward both immediate relief for wildfire victims and long-term support to help rebuild and recover after the devastation.

Salvation Army: The Salvation Army is offering emergency relief to wildfire evacuees and first responders, providing food, shelter, and ongoing support. They’re helping people through the immediate crisis and staying involved with long-term recovery efforts to ensure everyone gets the care they need.

California Community Foundation (CCF): The California Community Foundation (CCF) is helping some of the most underserved areas in Los Angeles County through its Wildfire Recovery Fund. They’re focused on long-term support for the communities hit hardest by the fires, making sure they have what they need to rebuild and recover.

CAL FIRE Benevolent Foundation: The CAL FIRE Benevolent Foundation is dedicated to supporting firefighters and their families during some of their toughest times, whether it’s after an injury or loss of life. In addition to helping those directly affected, the foundation also provides assistance to burn victims and funds important research focused on improving the health and safety of firefighters. Their work ensures that the brave men and women who risk their lives every day have the support, care, and resources they need, both during and after their service.

How to Help Animals

Canine Rescue Club: The Canine Rescue Club is dedicated to rescuing, caring for, and fostering pets that have been displaced by wildfires. They work tirelessly to ensure that animals affected by the fires get the care they need, providing them with a safe place to stay while they await reunification with their families.

Pasadena Humane: Over 300 animals have been taken in due to evacuations, with staff and volunteers working tirelessly around the clock to care for them. Many of these animals are arriving with burns and injuries, and they are being treated in the ICU. The team is providing pain relief, wound care, fluids, and oxygen as needed to help them recover.

Los Angeles County Animal Care & Control: Los Angeles County Animal Care & Control is opening several locations as temporary shelters for displaced pets during the wildfires. These shelters provide a safe place for animals in need, and a list of participating shelters can be found on their website for anyone looking to drop off or find lost pets.

Los Angeles Equestrian Center: The Los Angeles Equestrian Center is serving as a shelter for large animals, like horses, displaced by the wildfires. They’re offering a safe refuge for these animals, providing them with a secure place away from the danger of the fires.

