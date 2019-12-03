The Best Holiday Windows to See in New York for 2019

Photo by Bill Waldorf
Every year we see the return of the beautiful holiday windows in NYC. If you’ve seen any of these displays before, you know just how extravagant they are. Stores spend months choosing a theme and planning out every detail, from the artwork to the technology. And once the holiday season finally rolls around, families crowd the streets to get a view of these exciting displays. Little ones even appreciate these bright and colorful windows, and often there are interactive components for them to play with. If you’re planning on checking out the holiday windows this year, we’ve rounded up the must-see windows for the 2019-2020 holiday season!
Bergdorf Goodman - Midtown
Never failing to impress us with their extravagant displays, Bergdorf Goodman will once again get creative this holiday season. Last year, the theme was super kid-friendly: all-things sweet! Each window showed a unique candy display with an upscale Bergdorf Goodman twist, of course. There was pink cotton candy, candy canes, chocolate goodies, vanilla ice cream, gingerbread, and so much more. This year, they are presenting a twist to the display including neon colors, Italian Mosaics, and a game-night theme across the various windows. 754 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10019
Bloomingdale’s - Upper East Side
We love Bloomingdale’s holiday windows, because not only do they tell a story through art, but they’re often interactive. Last year, the theme was “Dr. Suess’ The Grinch,” and families got to take selfies in the first window that then popped up inside the window! At another window, you could play music alongside Grinch’s dog, Max, that played from the Grinch’s organ. You were even able to look inside a telescope to peek into Whoville. Kids especially enjoy Bloomingdale’s window displays with all of these exciting technological features. This year, Bloomingdales is traveling into space in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. See this artistic and stylish take on exploring space. 1000 3rd Avenue, New York, NY 10022
Saks Fifth Avenue - Midtown
The window display at Saks is one of the best for families, because Saks often chooses a popular children’s book as a theme and includes kid-friendly animations. Although last year’s theme strayed from the past, it was still right up little one’s alleys: “Theater of Dreams,” which brought the Broadway stage to 5th Avenue. Saks partnered with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and put on a 10-story theatrical light show. We’re looking forward to more animation, digital effects, and lights this year with Saks and Disney coming together to celebrate Frozen II. If your little ones are fans of the movie Frozen (as we are!), then they’ll obsess over the window displays showing different characters and scenes from Frozen II. 611 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10022
Macy’s: Herald Square - Midtown
This year’s at Macy’s, families will follow the story of Santa Girl, who watches the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade from her bedroom window and wishes that she were Santa Claus. There will be chrome-dipped elves and Santa Claus that float in the parade. Little ones can press Santa Girl’s dog’s, Willow, nose, and she will scratch her ears. You can play a video game where you use a steering wheel to drive on a road full of presents and take photos using a mechanical kaleidoscope. Santa will truly be larger than life this year, with a 15-foot-tall Santa Claus on the marquee on top of the Broadway entrance, for a total of 18 feet high. A Macy’s tradition since 1874, the holiday windows will once again be spectacular. 151 West 34th Street, New York, NY 10001
Macy’s - Downtown Brooklyn
Macy’s Downtown Brooklyn has been undergoing renovations since 2016. For the first time since then, it’s ready to unveil their holiday window! The theme this year is “Believe In The Wonder.” The three windows located on Fulton Street will be decorated in a way that’s sure to spread holiday joy. All who visit are sure to find a piece of their own holiday tradition on display. Each window features a cast of characters sharing the seasonal spirit. 422 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11201
David Yurman - Lenox Hill
We’re big fans of David Yurman holiday windows, because they raise awareness for Polar Bears International, a non-profit that works to conserve polar bears and their environment. Last year’s display took families to the arctic with polar bears and ice. When you stroll by at night, the luminescent wonderland shines bright against the dark sky. David Yurman is known for its simple, yet elegant and heart-warming displays of winter. This year’s window, they are continuing to raise Polar Bear awareness and protect their delicate habitats. Stop by and show your support. 712 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10065
Louis Vuitton - Midtown
We were certainly dazzled with last year’s “Trees of the World” windows at Louis Vuitton. A wonderful display of culture and global connectivity. The display featured ornaments such as croissants, lucky cats, piñatas, and phone booths, along with Louis Vuitton classics. It was incredible to see so many different cultures brought together in one display, and little ones enjoyed seeing the huge array of trees and ornaments. This year, their holiday theme consists of bright colors and the brand’s monogram logo that scales the facade of the building, making another iconic holiday look for this year. 1 East 57th Street, New York, NY 10022
Shine on - Hudson Yards
Don’t miss out on the spectacular Shine On display at Hudson Yards! This dramatic indoor-outdoor artistic light and music installation is coupled with seasonal events and experiences perfect for the whole family. The Lyra light display is inspired by the similarly named constellation, representing the enchanted string instrument of Greek mythology. The display is a series of star-shaped sculptures compromised of LED lights, which created a visual spectacle synchronized to classic holiday music. This dazzling display is sure to get you into the holiday spirit! Between 10th and 12th Avenues from West 30th to 34th Street, New York, NY 10001
American Girl
We love this winter wonderland! American Girl and Swarovski crystals have teamed up to create a spectacular holiday window that will shine all season long. This holiday haven gleams with nearly 200 Swarovski crystal strands and 130 pounds of Swarovski crystal stardust. This little American Girl winter village shines bright and is sure to dazzle anyone who passes by. Can’t go wrong with a holiday window jam packed with sparkling crystals! 75 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10019