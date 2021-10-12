NYC High School and Boarding School’s Guide

Schooling is one of the most important topics that are discussed between parents, especially when it comes to sending your kids to high schools and boarding schools. Whether you are focusing on a school that is close to home or one that you have to travel to, we’ve rounded up some of the best high schools and boarding schools around NYC!

High School

Manhattan

BASIS Independent Manhattan Upper

556 W. 22nd Street, New York, NY

347-305-4960

manhattan-admissions@basisindependent.com

BASIS Independent students lead the world in math, reading, and science! A PreK–12 private school, that offers the world-class BASIS Curriculum to their Upper School campus in Chelsea. Students grades 6–12 engage in STEM and liberal arts offerings led by Subject Expert Teachers who guide them through Advanced Placement® courses, capstone courses, and independent research. As a result, students build the autonomy, knowledge, and critical inquiry to enter the world’s top colleges. The new upper school campus will also partner with Chelsea Piers to offer extracurriculars like basketball, soccer, flag football, and gymnastics!

Dwight School

18 W 89th St.

Main Campus: 212-724-3630

An internationally renowned independent school (nursery-grade 12) committed to educating the next generation of global leaders. Dwight is dedicated to “igniting the spark of genius” in every child. Each Dwight School shares the same commitment to igniting the spark of genius in every child. Regardless where in the world students attend Dwight, they are inspired to find their passions and receive the same high-quality IB education.Dwight provides benefits and countless opportunities. Travel and exchange programs, cross-campus curricular and creative collaborations, online learning programs, international athletic competitions, and global leadership conferences all foster the development of global citizens.

Professional Children’s School

132 W 60th St, New York, NY 10023

212-582-3116 / lmurphy@pcs-nyc.org

Professional Children’s School is an independent day school enrolling almost 150 students in grades 6-12. For over one hundred years, PCS has been providing a challenging and engaging college preparatory program for busy artists, athletes, dancers, actors, musicians and others who are serious about their studies. While emphasizing the importance of classroom learning, our students have the option of distance learning, allowing students to balance time in school with professional demands outside. Professional Children’s School is accredited by the New York State Association of Independent Schools (NYSAIS) and the school is a member of the National Association of Independent Schools.

The IDEAL School

314 W. 91st St. and 270 W. 89th St., NYC

212-769-1699

admissions@theidealschool.org

A Small School That’s BIG on Inclusion! At the IDEAL School of Manhattan, they believe that differentiated learning is the key to academic excellence. They offer a supportive environment where all identities and abilities are celebrated.Their diverse and nurturing community thrives in a robust academic program, where students recognize their potential to effect change and gain the tools to do so, advocating for themselves and standing behind others, seeking out difference, and understanding that only in community are we IDEAL. Schedule a visit today to learn more about New York’s only K-12+ independent inclusion school.

Winston Prep School

NYC, Long Island, New Jersey, Connecticut & California

NYC: 126 West 17th St, New York, NY 10011

212-496-8400 / awalmsley@winstonprep.edu

Winston Preparatory School is a leading school network for students with learning differences, including dyslexia, ADHD, and nonverbal learning disorder (NVLD). Winston Prep’s nationally recognized and research-driven educational model focuses on developing a deep understanding of each child’s unique way of learning. Simply put, Winston Prep’s model works with a proven track record at the six campuses in New York City, Long Island, New Jersey, Connecticut and California. They have also launched an innovative online program, accessible anywhere in the US. Winston Prep’s high school graduation rate is 99.7% whereas over 18% of students in the nation with learning differences drop out of school. Over 80% of Winston Prep graduates enroll in college, versus 33% nationwide. To learn more about Winston Prep’s campuses, visit www.winstonprep.edu.

York Prep School

40 W 68th St, New York, NY 10023

212-362-0400 / admissions@yorkprep.org

York Prep School is a New York City independent school committed to creating a nurturing environment that challenges and supports each student in a diverse and inclusive setting. Compassionate educators guide students through a traditional and rigorous curriculum, while employing a range of innovative techniques to cultivate each individual student’s skills, abilities, and interests. Their program offers an unparalleled Jump Start Program with one on one personalized attention, along with Honors courses, AP classes, and a world class Scholars Program. The thorough and student-centered college counseling program provides guidance tailored to each student’s particular needs and interests.

Brooklyn

BASIS Independent Brooklyn

405 Gold Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201

917-473-1615

brooklyn-admissions@basisindependent.com

One of New York City’s top-ranked private schools for college preparation according to Niche, as well as one of the best K–12 schools. The globally benchmarked BASIS Curriculum combines leading education systems worldwide, led by passionate Subject Expert Teachers. Middle & high school students engage in a liberal arts program with advanced STEM offerings, including Advanced Placement courses, capstone courses, and independent research. These years are designed to prepare them with the knowledge, confidence, and independence to enter and excel in the world’s best colleges, including Harvard, UC Berkeley, Stanton, and Yale.

Brooklyn Friends School Upper School

Brooklyn Heights – Downtown Brooklyn

116 Lawrence St., Brooklyn, NY

718-852-1029

Since 1867, Brooklyn Friends School has provided a college preparatory program serving students from preschool to grade 12. Committed to educating each student intellectually, aesthetically, physically, and spiritually in a culturally diverse community, Brooklyn Friends is a vibrant, thriving community of educators and learners actively engaged in intellectual growth and participation in the arts and athletics, guided by the Quaker principles of truth, simplicity and peaceful resolution of conflict. Each student is offered a challenging education that develops intellectual abilities and ethical and social values to support a productive life of leadership and service. Brooklyn Friends offers the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Program for high school juniors and seniors.

Urban Dove Team Charter Schools

UD Team Brooklyn

1256 E. 21st Street, Brooklyn

917- 588-1002

Urban Dove Team Charter Schools are completely unique and innovative alternative sports-based high schools for over-aged, under-credited youth that combine a rigorous academic curriculum and an award-winning program that strives to give each graduate a high school diploma, a foundation for higher education, and the job skills needed to enter the workforce.

Eligible applicants are:

Graduating 8th graders who repeated a grade in middle school

9th graders who have less than 8 credits

10th graders and up who have less than 18 credits

All students must be 16 years old or younger at the time of acceptance

Visit urbandove.org to apply!

Williamsburg Charter High School

198 Varet St., Brooklyn, NY

347-217-6995

admissions@thewcs.org

The Williamsburg Charter High School unites youth, families, staff, teachers, and the community at large in providing young people with the tools necessary to make sense of the world, preparing them in their journey to become citizens of the local and global community. Young people accomplish this through participation in a liberal arts education that includes language, literature, writing, science, history, mathematics, the visual and performing arts, technology, and explorations in disciplines designed to teach justice, independent thinking, respect, and compassion for themselves and others as well as the skills of critical thinking, communication and research.

Queens

Fordham Preparatory School

441 East Fordham Rd., Bronx, NY 10458

718-584-8367

A Catholic, Jesuit, college preparatory school located on the campus of Fordham University offering individualized study for highly motivated young men through honors and Advanced Placement courses beginning in freshman year. Qualified students may also take classes at Fordham University. A program of retreats, days of renewal and a 4-year service program provide a rich experience for students in preparation for college and for life. The athletics program includes 18 varsity sports and offers over 60 clubs and activities. Student diversity is one of the special features of Fordham Prep, with the school striving to include qualified students of limited financial resources by providing substantial financial assistance. The school offers an education that emphasizes faith, scholarship and service; an education that shapes a lifetime.

Garden School

33-16 79th Street

Jackson Heights, NY 11372

718- 335-6363

info@gardenschool.org

Founded in 1923 to meet the need for a high-quality, individualized and independent school in Queens. Their low tuition, compared with that for other independent schools in the metropolitan area makes it a realistic option to a broad spectrum of families. The student body reflects the rich and diverse Queens community. Thousands of families have put their trust in Garden School and nearly 100 years of success with students prove that their trust has paid off.

Holy Cross High School

26-20 Francis Lewis Blvd., Flushing, NY

718-886-7250, ext. 524

admissions@holycrosshs.org

Holy Cross High School, a Catholic college preparatory school in Queens, educates the hearts and minds of young men and women following the educational and spiritual vision of Blessed Father Basil Moreau, founder of the Congregation of Holy Cross. The Congregation of Holy Cross also sponsors six colleges and universities in the United States including St. Edward’s University, the University of Portland, Stonehill College, King’s College, Holy Cross College, and the University of Notre Dame. Graduates have a competitive edge in regards to scholarships and programs when applying to these colleges, as these schools are aware of the quality education students receive at Holy Cross.

Mary Louis Academy

17621 Wexford Terrace, Jamaica Estates, Queens 11432

718 297-2120

A Catholic college preparatory academy, for young women founded in 1936 sponsored by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Brentwood and rooted in their charism of unity, reconciliation and inclusive love embracing all of creation, emphasizing intellectual, social, and spiritual growth. The dedicated teachers, academic quality, outstanding facilities, and committed students create an unparalleled school spirit. The central focus is academic achievement and the students excel. The accomplished faculty teaches a wise variety of college level and Honors classes, including Advanced Placement courses beginning in 9th grade.

Monsignor McClancy Memorial High School

71-06 31st Ave., East Elmhurst, NY

718-898-3800, ext. 11

An outstanding co–educational college preparatory high schools in Queens. Guided by the traditions of the Brothers of the Sacred Heart, students are offered a comprehensive academic program that exceeds the New York State curriculum requirements. Opportunities are provided for college credit courses, AP classes and a challenging Honors Program. The co-curricular program of clubs and activities offers students social, cultural and creative experiences. Celebrating over 50 years of Catholic education in Queens, the school is permanently chartered by the State of New York and fully accredited by the Middle States Association of Secondary Schools and Colleges. [TACHS CODE:#017]

Saint Demetrios High School

30-03 30th Dr., Astoria, NY

718-728-1754

This school was established in 1956 by Greek-Americans who had settled in Astoria. Accredited by the NY State Department of Education (Board of Regents) and the Ministry of Education of Greece, the high school provides a college preparatory education while also promoting Christian values of service and charity to the community. A class size of approximately 15 students allows for individualized and personalized attention by the faculty. Synchronized remote learning is also available. Tuition is affordable and qualifying students may receive merit and athletic scholarships. Graduates are accepted to some of the finest colleges/universities including: NYU, Fordham, Macaulay Honors (CUNY), SUNY, Cornell, Columbia and Yale. The School was recently ranked one of the top private schools in NYC by Niche.com.

St. John’s Preparatory School

21-21 Crescent St., Astoria, NY

718-721-7200

Paving the way for Leaders of Tomorrow for over 150 years, the school is dedicated to promoting academic excellence and to instill the principles and values of the Catholic Faith in a positive, nurturing environment. A rigorous academic curriculum, an engaging spiritual program, meaningful service experiences, and extensive extracurricular opportunities establish a strong foundation for life. Advanced Placement courses are offered in all subject areas. St. John’s Prep has an academic affiliation with St. John’s University. The Baccalaureate Program allows qualified students at the Prep to complete their senior year of high school at the University. The school building features well-equipped science laboratories, state-of-the-art computer labs, wireless capability, smart boards, library, band room, art room, an auditorium, chapel, guidance center, gymnasium, weight room, outdoor track, and retreat center.

The Kew Forest School

119-17 Union Turnpike,Forest Hills, NY 11375

718-268-4667

Established in 1918, The Kew-Forest School is the oldest independent co-ed, college preparatory school in Queens. Their mission states: “We are The Kew-Forest School. Our community nurtures lifelong learners from around the world. Our educators inspire young people to think boldly and find their voices. Our students support each other and explore thoughtfully as they shape the future.” The School offers on-site, hybrid, and remote learning for students in Preschool through Grade 12. Their next Open House is Saturday, October 24. For more information, please contact Director of Admission & Tuition Assistance, at admission@kewforest.org.

Bronx

American Dream Charter School – HS

403 Concord Avenue, Bronx

(718) 924-2809

The American Dream Charter School develops academic excellence in both Spanish and English for grades 6-12, preparing students to excel in college and become leaders in their communities. The school cultivates a welcoming, encouraging environment for English language learners and immigrant students in the South Bronx. Through their dual-language program, they strive to maintain the scholars’ native language and develop their English language skills as it is proven to accelerate language learning. They also strongly believe that through Project-Based Learning, their students are able to create projects that resemble real-life situations while hitting on the core standards required for success in high school, college and beyond. Now accepting applications for middle school and high school applicants, visit the website below to learn more or Apply now: theamericandreamschool.org/apply

Cardinal Spellman High School

1 Cardinal Spellman Place, Bronx NY

718-881-8000 x206

admissions@cardinalspellman.org

Cardinal Spellman High School is the premier, co-educational, college preparatory, Catholic high school in the New York Metropolitan Area. Each student is prepared for personal success in college and life through various programs of studies and activities. Graduates are awarded millions in college scholarships and go on to attend top-tier and Ivy League schools across the nation. In addition to the strong academic foundation, the school also gives their students the opportunity to develop strong social skills while receiving support in a nurturing environment. Visit cardinalspellman.org to book an Open House Tour.

International Leadership Charter High School

3030 Riverdale Avenue, Bronx NY

718-562-2300

The International Leadership Charter High School is a high performing, academically rigorous college-prep. It is a tuition free institution that aims to prepare the young men and women of the Bronx not only for the demands of higher education but also for leading productive and meaningful lives. International Leadership’s scholars represent some of the world’s future leaders. The school’s vision over the past 15 years has been to change lives and transform communities. It has been recognized by US News & World Report Best High Schools from 20013-2019 for student achievement outcomes, graduation rates and performance on NYS Regent exams. The school offers a martial arts program designed to improve mental focus and concentration, and an inclusive learning environment which promotes high academic expectations for all.

Preston High School

2780 Schurz Ave., Bronx, NY

718-863-9134

Established in 1947 by the Sisters of the Divine Compassion as an all-girls private Catholic college-preparatory school. They have a longstanding tradition of academic excellence and commitment to empowering young women to become compassionate leaders for change. They offer a broad and challenging curriculum, the support of a diverse, faith-centered community and a commitment to Christian service. The co-curricular program includes honor societies, service clubs, choirs and special interest groups. Those interested in growing artistically have many options including the school musical produced by the Preston Players. The Athletic Department sponsors varsity and junior varsity teams including soccer, basketball, softball, cheerleading and volleyball (2019 NYC division champions). Their goal is to help students become women of dignity, honor, respect and compassion.

Saint Barnabas High School

425 East 240th St., Bronx NY

718-325-8800×20

Saint Barnabas High School (SBHS) is an all-girls Catholic, college preparatory school in the northeast Bronx, offering academics for every learner from AP/Honors, College Credits, Regents, and Support Services with a variety of extracurricular clubs and sports. SBHS develops confident, capable, young women from diverse backgrounds, helping them to reach their fullest potential. Brand new state-of-the-art STREAM (Science, Technology, Robotics, Engineering, Art and Mathematics) Center. Accessible by car, bus, train, Metro North from all boroughs and Westchester. Contact Gina Nieves, Director of Admissions at 718-325-8800 x20 gnieves@stbarnabashigh.com. TACHS# 214. Open House: October 23, 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.

St. Catharine Academy

2250 Williamsbridge Road, Bronx NY

718-882-2882

St. Catharine Academy has been preparing young women in the Mercy tradition for college success, leadership, and engagement in the world community since 1889. They offer a rigorous academic curriculum, including Advancement Placement Courses, Regents Courses, and Academic Honors. The school offers a 1:1 iPad Program included in tuition, which allows students to access their textbooks and take notes on their iPad provided by SCA. With pride they report that their graduates have earned over $130 million in college academic scholarships and grants since 2014. The school welcomes young women of all faiths and backgrounds. Learn more about St. Catharine Academy at www.scahs.org.

St. Raymond High School for Boys

2151 St. Raymond Avenue, Bronx NY

718-824-5050×106

admissions@straymondhighschool.org

St. Raymond High School for Boys is a Catholic high School, founded in 1960, offering a college preparatory curriculum which is uniquely designed to meet the needs of all students, encouraging critical thinking, creativity and the ability to relate to the world. St. Raymond offers programs to students of varying academic ability levels, including honors, advanced placement and college credit. In addition to outstanding academics, St. Raymond has always been known for its championship athletic teams, extensive intramural sports program and diverse extra-curricular activities. Enrollment 500; 97% of graduates attend college; Principal Judith Carew; Tuition $8,050 and $590 fees. Fall Open House: Sunday, October 17 – 12pm – 3:30 pm.

St. Raymond Academy for Girls

1725 Castle Hill Avenue, Bronx NY

718-824-4220

St. Raymond Academy, a Catholic high school for young women in an urban setting, inspires students to reach their God-given potential in a safe, supportive and diverse environment. Through a state approved curriculum and extracurricular activities, they encourage their students to seek value and truth. By empowering them with an education that promotes a commitment to excellence, self-discipline and strong Christian values, they challenge their students to become successful and accountable in a dynamic society. To learn more about the school, they invite you to attend their upcoming open house or take a virtual you on their website. TACHS code: 220.

Urban Dove Team Charter Schools

UD Team II Bronx

671 Prospect Ave, Bronx

(646) 341-0079

Urban Dove Team Charter Schools are completely unique and innovative alternative sports-based high schools for over-aged, under-credited youth that combine a rigorous academic curriculum and an award-winning program that strives to give each graduate a high school diploma, a foundation for higher education, and the job skills needed to enter the workforce.

Eligible applicants are:

Graduating 8th graders who repeated a grade in middle school

9th graders who have less than 8 credits

10th graders and up who have less than 18 credits

All students must be 16 years old or younger at the time of acceptance

Visit www.urbandove.org to apply!

Boarding Schools

EF Academy

582 Columbus Ave, Thornwood, NY 10594

914-495-6056

EF Academy’s mission is to open the world through education. At our international, private high school welcoming day and boarding students from 75+ countries, students will engage in a learning experience that asks them to explore diverse perspectives through a process of collaboration, analysis and reflection aimed at developing the skills necessary to respond to the challenges and opportunities facing their generation. Here, we foster true global citizenship through our multicultural learning community. A big part of what makes EF Academy New York special is our wonderful location by one of the most vibrant cities in the world, but an even bigger part is the brilliant people who belong to our community. Register for EF Academy’s Open House on our campus in the heart of Westchester, on November 3, 6:30 PM at 582 Columbus Ave in Thornwood, New York. Get a glimpse of what it feels like to be an EF Academy New York student by hearing from some of the friendly faces who make our school special. Meet some key staff from EF Academy New York as you interact around campus and see key areas of our school.

Emma Willard School

Troy, NY 12180

518-833-1300 / admissions@emmawillard.org

For over 200 years, Emma Willard School has been a leader in girls’ education, challenging students to question, reason, learn, grow, and lead. Located in Troy, NY, Emma Willard School offers day and boarding students in grades 9-12 a balance of academic rigor and individual wellness, emphasizing personalized opportunities to grow and create. Our program pillars of intellectual flexibility, community, equity, and justice ensure that students walk away with a life-long sense of purpose.

The Knox School

St James, NY 11780

631-686-1600 / admissions@knoxschool.org

Founded in 1904, The Knox School is the oldest established private school on Long Island in New York. Our inclusive environment serves grades 6-12 and Post-Graduate, providing students with a broad world perspective and a wide range of skills to prepare them for the next phase of their journeys. At Knox, everyone knows your name, and each student’s potential is unlocked and maximized because of the boundless experiences a Knox education provides. We are proud of our 100% acceptance to top four-year universities. Whether you are an aspiring engineer or equestrian, artist or architect, performer or physicist, a Knox education unlocks every student’s potential and prepares them for success after high school.

Marianapolis Preparatory School

Thompson, CT 06277

860-923-9245 / admission@marianapolis.org

Marianapolis is a Catholic co-educational boarding and day school nestled in northeast Connecticut. Located 2.5 hours from NYC, Marianapolis serves over 300 students from around the globe. Experiential learning is the core of the Marianapolis pedagogy, featuring short-term explorations – from cranberry bogging to blacksmithing – and a week of travel-based study in the spring. The traditional college-prep curriculum can be coupled with targeted tracks in Business & Entrepreneurship, Social Justice, or Innovation. Since 1926, Marianapolis’ family-oriented, values-based community has empowered each student to hone their vision for the impact they will make on our ever-changing world.

Ross School

Nursery–Grade 12, post-graduate

East Hampton, NY 11937

631-907-5400

Ross School’s mission is to change the way education meets the future; to foster interdisciplinary, integrated thinking and innovative leadership; to engage fully in the global community; and to facilitate lifelong learning. Ross School is a co-educational boarding (Grades 6–12, PG) and day school (N-Grade 12, PG) located on a beautiful campus in East Hampton, about two hours east of New York City. Serving approximately 400 students and attracting a world-class faculty, the School offers a global, integrated curriculum with engaging courses in science, math, arts, humanities, and wellness, with opportunities for independent study, competitive athletics, extracurricular activities, and travel. Ross School has a successful college placement program, with 100% of applicants receiving acceptances at competitive colleges and universities.

Wilbraham & Monson Academy

423 Main St., Wilbraham, MA 01095

413-596-6811 / admission@wma.us

Wilbraham & Monson Academy, voted 7-time TheRepublican/MassLive Reader Raves winner for “Best Private School” in Western Massachusetts, is for students who are looking for a transformational educational community. WMA is a global experience that features 23 Advanced Placement courses and various honors tracks and creates global thinkers by offering a curriculum that integrates the mastery of traditional core disciplines while also incorporating courses specific to our Center for Entrepreneurship, Economics & Finance and our financial Trading Center. Our brand new 4,800-square-foot state-of-the-art STEM Lab, new $6.2 million Athenaeum Library and athletic facilities complement our 400-acre campus, allowing students to engage in 30+ competitive, recreational or civic activities.