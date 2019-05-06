Here Are 5 Quick Ways to Say Thank You for Teacher Appreciation Week
Take some time to say thank you to your kid’s teachers May 7th for Teachers Appreciation Week! We’ve rounded up some quick gifts to show that you care
We have reached the time in the school year when many celebratory school days are popping up. There are school breakfasts for parents, end of the year musicals and most importantly Teacher Appreciate Week. Although we are VERY thankful for teachers every day, we can officially thank them on May 7, 2019. Here are 5 gifts that can all be put together last minute.
Photo by: Matthew Henry
Coffee Works
We haven’t met a teacher who is going to turn down a coffee card. Whether it’s enough for one cup or a week of caffeine, this card will be deeply appreciated.
Give the Gift of $ Via a Gift E-Card
Every year Teacher Appreciation pops up which is why we are grateful for e-cards. Either email an e-gift card to your teacher or print it, either way, they will love the gesture.
Sugar Fix
Bake them cookies. You do not have to spend a lot to show you they are appreciated, a gesture of homemade treats will show them how thankful for there guidance this school year. Here is a great recipe.
Spring Flowers
New York bodegas and delis have the best flower stands. For $5 to $10 a bouquet of spring flowers with some ribbed ribbon from home or a homemade card will bring some cheer to a favorite teacher.
DIY Card (You Can Print)
Limited on time? Print them this sweet card an have your child draw or write something personal to make it more unique. Link to the card.