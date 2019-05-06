Here Are 5 Quick Ways to Say Thank You for Teacher Appreciation Week

Take some time to say thank you to your kid’s teachers May 7th for Teachers Appreciation Week! We’ve rounded up some quick gifts to show that you care

We have reached the time in the school year when many celebratory school days are popping up. There are school breakfasts for parents, end of the year musicals and most importantly Teacher Appreciate Week. Although we are VERY thankful for teachers every day, we can officially thank them on May 7, 2019. Here are 5 gifts that can all be put together last minute.

Photo by: Matthew Henry