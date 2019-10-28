Help Wanted: Digital Marketing Salesperson

New York Family is hiring a full-time salesperson to sell across New York City’s leading digital media outlets. The ideal candidate will be passionate about marketing and sales, super persistent, and have New York City parenting, lifestyle and real estate industry experience and knowledge.

The representative will work closely with businesses to help sell and create effective digital campaigns on New York Family and across Schneps Media channels such as amNY, QNS.com, and Brownstoner. Campaigns will include sponsored content, email marketing, online display advertising, and social media promotion.

The position will be based out of New York Family’s Downtown Brooklyn headquarters with easy access to major transportation. Compensation will include salary plus commission, bonuses, and benefits. To apply, email your resume to [email protected]

New York Family is owned by Schneps Media, which reaches more than 1 million readers per week across community newspapers, magazines, websites, email newsletters, social media channels, and events in New York City, Westchester, and Long Island.