What to Expect at Prospect Park’s Halloween Haunted Walk and Fair

Halloween is approaching and that means spooky times are on the way! The candy-filled holiday is a great time to spend with friends and family preparing costumes, carving pumpkins, and bobbing for apples. There are so many exciting events throughout New York City this October! Although it may be tricky to pick and choose, the Prospect Park Alliance’s 40th Annual Halloween Haunted Walk should definitely be on your list!

This event draws thousands of families from all over for some well-deserved fun. The event is free and happening on October 26th whether it rains or shines, so put in your fangs and join all the festivities in Nethermead, Brooklyn. All you have to do is RSVP and show up for a day of play!

You’ll encounter witches, zombies, ghosts and all the other Halloween spirits on the haunted walk through the woodsy Lookout Hill. There will also be tons of sweet treats and food provided by the city’s most delicious food trucks. On top of all this, there are going to be numerous family-friendly activities perfect for kids 7-12 years old. Feel free to dress up in costume and join in on all the festivities.

If you want to help out behind the scenes, the Haunted Walk also needs volunteers. You can join the team as a makeup artist, a wardrobe assistant, and even a performer. You and your friends could have the chance to be done up in scary costumes and spook all the guests. This role is open to adults and supervised teens (14 years old).

The Halloween Haunted Walk + Fair takes place on Saturday, October 26 from 12 pm – 3 pm.