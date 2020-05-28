The Grown-Up Summer Reading List for 2020

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

If you’re anything like me, you pine for the days of Summer Reading Lists, when you didn’t have to make complicated choices or spend hours trawling Amazon (we can’t wait to have you BACK indie bookshops!) before settling for another tired old thriller from a big name author. In these awesome coronavirus times, I expect more from my reading — it needs to be FUN, dammit. And I’m all about the happy ending these days. I need to feel like somehow, somewhere, things end up OK. Here are our choices for your grown-up books to dive into this summer and escape reality…

Psst… want to get away? Check out The Best Virtual Travel Experiences for Families While in Quarantine

Summer Reading List for 2020