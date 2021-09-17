Grow, Explore and Discover at Camp Settoga

New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family
This New York Family Scoop is sponsored by Camp Settoga. Working with sponsors helps keep our quality content free for our readers. Learn More. 

Camp Settoga offers New York City campers ages 4-12, room to grow, explore, and discover outdoor adventure on 21 lush acres in Pomona, NY.

Camp Settoga provides air-conditioned transportation from the Upper West Side and Upper East Side, Harlem, Hell’s Kitchen, Chelsea, and Midtown East. Families will love their high-touch communication with parents, “kid-approved” daily lunch and snack, towel service, and dynamic mission-centered programming. Your child will love Camp Settoga’s Olympic-size pool with 2 waterslides, 50-foot rock wall; zipline, culinary and art centers; sports fields and basketball courts; mini-golf course; and so much more!

Questions about Camp Settoga? Click here to schedule your fall tour. Register before October 15, 2021 and lock in 2021 prices. 

