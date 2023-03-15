GRAMMY Museum Offers Free Songwriting Workshop for High School Students

Calling all music-loving high school students in New York City! GRAMMY In The Schools® Summer SESH is headed back to the Big Apple and will be at the City University of New York (CUNY) in Midtown Manhattan from August 1-5, 2023. Register your child now for this FREE five-day non-residential songwriting workshop, presented by the GRAMMY Museum Foundation in partnership with the City of New York Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment.

Created for students wanting to pursue a career in the music industry, your child will gain valuable resources to help them build a solid foundation in songwriting from a faculty of music professionals, guest industry professional, and artists.

The deadline to apply for Summer SESH is April 15, 2023. Limited spaces are available for this FREE program, and students will be accepted on a rolling basis as applications come in.

Learn more about the Summer SESH program here!

GRAMMY In The Schools SESH is one of the GRAMMY Museum’s premier national education programs offered through the year in-person and virtually. Designed to introduce, educate and equip our community with a variety of skills, these sessions are taught by industry professionals and guest artists to provide students of all ages with resources used to establish a career in the music industry.

Sessions consist of: Summer SESH and After-School SESH for Middle & High School, Industry SESH for ages 18+, and Family SESH for ages 3-7 with a parent or guardian. Topics include: Music Production 101, Music Business 101, Songwriting 101, Vocal Training 101, Music Journalism 101, and more.

GRAMMY In The Schools is the education division for all of the GRAMMY Museum Foundation’s national educational program, which fund school music programs, provide valuable career guidance, and honor teachers and students nationwide. Some of these programs include GRAMMY Camp, GRAMMY Museum SESH, GRAMMY Career Day, GRAMMY Signature Schools, and GRAMMY In The Schools Fest. Additionally, the Music Educator Award, presented by the GRAMMY Museum and the Recording Academy®, honors outstanding music educators.

Lastly, the GRAMMY In The Schools Learning Hub is an online resource allowing educators, students, parents, music professionals and music lovers to learn valuable insights and strategies on anything involving music, and is available on COLLECTION:live, the Museum’s official streaming platform. Learn about upcoming education programs at grammyintheschools.com

APPLY NOW for Summer SESH here!

