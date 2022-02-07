Experience The Governors Island Winter Ice Sculpture Show!

Chill out at the first-ever Governors Island Winter Ice Sculpture Show! The show, which will take place Feb. 26 during the island’s seasonal Winter Village event, features a cool contest that encourages participants to embrace their creative side with a chance to win $2,000!

How to Participate in the Governors Island Winter Ice Sculpture Show Contest

Do you and your family think you have what it takes to design a winning ice sculpture? The Trust for Governors Island and the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council (LMCC), presenters of the event, want to see and hear your ideas! And don’t worry, you don’t have to tackle a chainsaw or carve ice blocks.

Professional ice carvers from Okamoto Studio will turn the winning designs into beautiful sculptures in real time on the day of the show.

Artists of all backgrounds are encouraged to propose works that relate to Governors Island and/or New York Harbor. Here’s what you need to know when submitting a design proposal:

Artists can submit independently or work as a team.

Artists should propose a work based on the use of a clear ice block sized a40” x 20” x 10” (approximately).

Be mindful that work does not need to remain in block dimensions and will be constructed with ice carving tools allowing it to be cut, remolded and shaped to varying dimensions.

The deadline to send proposals is Wednesday, Feb. 9, and proposals can be submitted online at the LMCC website. A panel of NYC cultural leaders will select 10 winning proposals, to be announced in advance of the show. Selected artists or teams will receive an award of $2,000 to participate.

“Arts and cultural exploration is at the core of Governors Island’s identity, and we couldn’t be more excited to present the Island’s first ever Winter Ice Sculpture Show with the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council,” said Meredith Johnson, vice president of arts and culture and head curator at the Trust for Governors Island.

“Through this open call and live event, visitors of all ages will get a one-of-a-kind experience when they witness ice sculptures being carved in real time, bringing the visions of an extraordinary group of NYC artists to life.”

The ice sculpture show is part of the Winter Village, launched in December to celebrate the first public winter season at Governors Island. There are also other activities to enjoy at the show, including a 5,000-square-foot ice-skating rink, seasonal food options, lawn games and more.

What You Need to Know About Visiting the Winter Ice Sculpture Show at Governors Island

Where is the Governors Island Winter Ice Sculpture Show located?

The show takes place at the Winter Village, located at Colonels Row on Governors Island. Get to the island by taking the ferry from Manhattan at 10 South St. Boats run daily. A round trip ferry ticket is $3 for adults and free for seniors and children younger than 12. Check out the ferry schedule at govisland.com/ferry.

When is the Winter Ice Sculpture Show?

Saturday, Feb. 26. Hours will be announced soon!

How much are tickets to the show?

The show is free and open to the public.

What are Governors Island’s current COVID guidelines?

Proof of COVID vaccination is required to enter indoor spaces.

Children not eligible for vaccination must be accompanied by a vaccinated person.

Face coverings are required on Governors Island ferries and in any indoor spaces on the island.

For more information, visit govisland.com or follow Governors Island on Facebook or Instagram.

Psst… Check out The 2022 Empire State Winter Games Torch Relay Kicks Off In NYC!