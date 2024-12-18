Baby It’s Warm Inside: New Law Limiting Classroom Temperatures Signed Into Legislation

The new classroom temperatures will be regulated by the new law.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has signed a new bill setting the maximum temperature of New York City classrooms to 88 degrees. The legislation was signed into office on December 14th and is part of providing a safe and comfortable learning environment for New York City students.

Psst…Check out Ski NY Introduces Free Passport Program for Kids

“Extreme heat can significantly impact a student’s concentration, focus and ability to learn,” Governor Hochul said in an official statement. “With this new law, we are continuing to make the health and safety of our kids and educators a top priority and ensuring that every New York student has access to the safe and comfortable learning environment they deserve.”

Under the new law, classrooms that experience extreme heat will be required to take action to protect the students. The maximum temperature a room will be allowed to reach will be 88 degrees. If the room reaches anything higher, it requires a plan for the removal of students and staff from these spaces where it is practical for the school district to do so. School districts will also be required to take action to relieve heat-related discomfort when classroom temperatures reach 82 degrees. Actions to improve comfort and cool down include turning off overhead lights, turning on fans, pulling down shades, turning off electronics and providing water breaks.

“Our children’s health and wellness must always be of utmost importance to us all. Setting common sense rules for maximum temperatures in classrooms WILL protect our kids,” said New York State Parent Teacher Association Executive Director Kyle Belokopitsky of the new law.

A 2022 study conducted by the University at Albany School of Public Health found that students frequently experience uncomfortable temperatures and humidity at school, which could be detrimental to their health and education. As part of their study, they found that classroom temperatures reached record highs of 93 degrees in the spring and summer and 91 in the fall and winter.

“For students, hot classrooms can make it difficult to concentrate while low humidity harms airways, making it easier for respiratory viruses to take hold,” said Shao Lin, senior co-author of the study and professor of Environmental Health Sciences at the school. “Dry air can also cause eye irritation and disrupt sleep.”

Despite being in the northeast, New York City is known for its record heat waves. In 2023 during back-to-school season, CBS News reported that more than 900,000 kids returned to New York City public schools just as the city recorded its first heat wave of the season. According to the outlet, students said half the classes had air conditioning and half did not, while also reporting that some schools did not have working air conditioning systems.

“Children simply can’t learn when temperatures reach as high as 88 degrees, and at worst can suffer from a health crisis,” said Assemblymember Chris Eachus of the new law. “Children simply can’t learn when temperatures reach as high as 88 degrees, and at worst can suffer from a health crisis.”

In June, Governor Hochul released the Final Interagency Extreme Heat Action Plan, which aimed to address extreme heat impacts on disadvantaged communities and New Yorkers with increased risk of harmful health effects.

“This victory — fought for by NYSUT members, parents, and allies on both sides of the aisle — underscores the power of our collective voice to protect schools and prioritize our students’ well-being,” said New York State United Teachers (NYSUT) President Melinda Person on classroom temperatures.

The Property Maintenance Code of New York State currently requires a minimum temperature of 65 degrees in all workspaces in buildings across the state.

Psst…Check out Money in Your Pockets: Gov. Hochul Proposes First-Ever Inflation Refund for NY Working Class