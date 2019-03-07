New York Family Camp Fairs The Blackboard Awards New York Baby Show
New York Family Magazine
    • New York Family Magazine

    • Go Green With These Fun St. Patrick’s Day Gifts

    Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day 2019 in the coolest way with these 10 super-fun green gifts for the whole family to enjoy

     By Mia Weber

    St. Patrick’s Day is coming right up on March 17, 2019! Celebrate the holiday in the mist festive way, and with the whole family, by channeling the luck ‘o the Irish through soem oh-so-green gifts. We’ve rounded up our favorite verdant-hued and shamrock-festooned gifts just in time for St. Patrick’s Day 2019!

    10 Family-Friendly St. Patrick’s Day Gifts

    Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

    View in long form View as Slider

    See More Related Articles