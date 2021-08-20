Get a Head Start on Admissions with Let’s Talk Schools!

This New York Family Scoop is sponsored by Let’s Talk Schools. Working with sponsors helps keep our quality content free for our readers. Learn More.

For over a decade, at the end of summer, Let’s Talk Schools has gathered a diverse group of independent schools to talk about their admissions process for the coming year. This enables families to get a head start on their planning for kindergarten admissions, the largest entry point for private schools.

After a tumultuous 2020 school year, dominated by online learning, parents are looking forward to our kids going back to in-person school this fall. However, the COVID-19 delta variant is making that prospect uncertain. Families are worried about the safety of their children in school buildings, about their students’ mental health and what changes are being made to enhance protective procedures at schools.

If you are planning to apply to private schools this fall then you don’t want to miss this Virtual Kindergarten Admissions Panel and School Fair August 30-31.

The kindergarten admissions discussion panel covers:

Kindergarten application process for 2022/2023;

What to look for on virtual tours and what to expect;

Accessing financial assistance;

What factors affect admission decisions

Individual school presentations will happen throughout the 2-day event where you will meet with admission decision makers from some of New York City’s top private schools. Complete details here. Free to attend. Registration required.

See you soon online!