Nord Anglia International School New York

A truly international education, shaping a generation of creative and global citizens.

At Nord Anglia International School New York (NAISNY), children thrive in a warm and welcoming environment. NAISNY offers personalized academics and creates life-changing experiences for students ages 2 to 14. They open their doors each morning to welcome every student to a day of stimulated learning. The school offers rolling admissions depending on spaces available.

In the Early Years, NAISNY students build solid academic foundations through comprehensive phonics and mathematics programs. Children leave the Early Years floor confident and prepared for a transition into Kindergarten. During their time in primary school, they learn through the International Primary Curriculum and explore thematic learning blocks. Middle School at NAISNY offers academic rigor paired with a personalized approach to learning in each core subject.

Each NAISNY student, even the youngest learners, receive lessons lead by specialist teachers in a variety of subjects, from PE and Spanish, to music, dance and drama in collaboration with The Juilliard School. Students can also choose to study additional languages like French, Italian or Mandarin. A collaboration with MIT provides students with opportunities to tackle real-world STEAM challenges, encouraging them to think creatively and solve problems on their own. Additionally, by using materials developed by UNICEF, NAISNY instills a sense of global citizenship in its students, inspiring them to make a positive impact on the world.

NAISNY offers an exceptional blend of small class sizes and the extensive resources that come with being one of 84+ Nord Anglia Education schools around the world. Students can connect with other learners from NAE schools globally, build friendships, and learn together. Nord Anglia Education also provides opportunities for virtual events and residential trips focused on athletics, STEAM and the creative arts.

Whatever they choose to be or do in life, NAISNY graduates leave with everything they need for success.

To experience the learning environment in person, join the next open house on Nov 12th at 10am-12pm. Space is limited. Register here. Book an individual tour here.

SPONSORED CONTENT BY NORD ANGLIA INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL NEW YORK

Psst……Read the 2023 Digital Fall Guide for New York