Fun Awaits at The 92nd Street Y’s Summer Camp!

This New York Family Scoop is sponsored by 92nd Street Y. Working with sponsors helps keep our quality content free for our readers. Learn More.

Summer fun awaits at The 92nd Street Y’s Camp Yomi — a transformative adventure full of swimming, art, dance, sports, theater, ceramics, filmmaking, ziplining and so much more on a 50-acre campground in Rockland County just 20 minutes north of NYC. Pickup in Manhattan and north of the city. Camp Yomi is your child’s summer home base for growth, creativity, activity, and joy. Learn more here!