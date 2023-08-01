Friends Academy: Middle School Success in High School and Beyond

As anyone who has lived through it can tell you, middle school is one of life’s most crucial phases. It’s where many have their first academic successes and where most develop the social and emotional patterns that define them. In other words, it’s where people become who they will be for the rest of their lives.

Friends Academy, a Quaker institution in Glen Cove, NY, knows how important the middle school years are. So much so, that unlike most public and private schools, they offer a comprehensive four-year program that begins in fifth grade.

This four-year program affords students the opportunity to move through the multi-layered transition of adolescence by giving them the time and consistency they need. Friends Academy Middle School is a relationship-based program – starting students in fifth grade gives faculty the opportunity to get to know students earlier and more deeply.

Friends Academy combines experiential learning with real-world collaboration – always preparing students for its rigorous Upper School – and for the challenges beyond. As each year builds upon the years prior, students gain confidence and learn lessons about accountability and responsibility, all while being given the space they need to make the mistakes that are integral to learning.

Friends Academy is rooted in Quaker pedagogy, which means that the school teaches students to see and share the unique light that is in themselves and in others. At Friends Academy, that looks like teaching students to think critically, to be comfortable with nuance, to respect the points of view of others, and to embrace that everyone is unique.

In addition to academics, Friends Academy allows students to explore their potential and possibilities by offering a full slate of extra-curricular activities. There are numerous opportunities for community service, as well as healthy academic competition in many disciplines, including science and math, forensics, entrepreneurship, and the arts. Friends provides a physical education curriculum that focuses on wellness, skill development, strategy, and teamwork. As the only Long Island private school who participates in the rigorous Section VII public school league, the Middle School offers a full and competitive athletic experience for its student-athletes – from cross country to soccer to basketbal, lacrosse, and much more.

“Our Middle School students develop autonomy and self-advocacy, forge their identities, and learn to value others’ perspectives while simultaneously engaging in a challenging curriculum and real-world experiences,” says Middle School Principal Christine Saunders. Across all grade levels, Friends Academy engages students with an inquiry-based model based on collaboration, curiosity, problem-solving, reflection, and access to real-world professionals.

Importantly, enrollment in the Friends Academy Middle School is an excellent way to ensure placement in the waitlisted and #1 ranked Friends Upper School. Families can learn all about what makes the Friends Academy Middle School experience unique by going to friendsacademy.org to download The Family’s Guide to Middle School ebooklet. They can also request more information,arrange a campus visit or attend an Open House.Visit friendsacademy.org or call 516-676-0393 to find out more and talk with a member of their Admissions staff.

SPONSORED CONTENT BY FRIENDS ACADEMY

