Fridge No More: Fresh Produce & More Delivered in 15 Minutes

This New York Family Scoop is sponsored by Fridge No More. Working with sponsors helps keep our quality content free for our readers. Learn More.

Prepping lunch boxes and nightly dinners for the family is a difficult task. Once you add in going to the grocery store, half your day is gone and it’s already time to pick up the kiddos from school. Fridge No More is the perfect solution to take an hour (or more) back in your day.

What is Fridge No More?

Fridge No More uses magic (& scooters) to get you groceries in 15 minutes or less with free delivery, no minimum, and no subscription. They have their own network of “cloud” grocery stores across Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens, and are rapidly expanding. In each store, there is a huge variety of food products (and non-food items), including products from many local businesses and brands. It’s the ideal way to get fresh groceries delivered straight to your door as you need them throughout the week. If you’re cooking and forget just one ingredient, Fridge No More will deliver before you finish chopping your vegetables.

Why Fridge No More?

Parents are busy, and whether they’re at home or at the office, it is a big deal when fresh produce can be delivered in 15 minutes or less. And this isn’t just a head of lettuce; find a wide selection of fresh produce available ranging anywhere from rainbow chard to kombucha squash (and everything in between). We all have had those deliveries where you open the bag, and it looks like the items were just thrown in (because they were). At Fridge No More, your delivery is hand-selected with care–as if you were the one shopping.

Fridge No More is constantly expanding to new neighborhoods around the city, so if they’re not in your neighborhood yet, they will be soon! For a full delivery map, head to fridgenomore.com, or enter your address on the Fridge No More app.

New York Family readers: email erin@newyorkfamily.com to receive a code for 25% off your first order.

For an added bonus: check out the recipe below for an easy and delicious dinner idea that can be made in under an hour. Just add the ingredients to your cart in the Fridge No More app and a courier will be at your door in 15 minutes or less.

Recipe: Baked Feta Pasta

Baked Feta Pasta has gone viral for a reason – it’s delicious. Better yet, the recipe is super simple. This version leaves the juicy, blistered tomatoes room to shine—with a supporting cast of feta, fresh and dry herbs, and of course, pasta.

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 35 minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients:

2 pints cherry or grape tomatoes

4 ounces feta cheese, half a block

3 garlic cloves, peeled

1/3 cup olive oil

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

2 teaspoons dried oregano

1/8 teaspoon red pepper flakes

8 ounces small pasta of choice

1/3 cup chopped fresh basil leaves

Directions: