Free Webinar: The Future of Your Childs’ Education: 8/5

The school year hasn’t even started, and so many of us feel in limbo. This helpful webinar will focus on where are we with education and home school and debunking myths! Speaker is Dr. Kimberly Berens, Founder of Fit Learning ‘Where the Science of Learning Meets the Art of Teaching’ will be sharing her expertise with us on:
How we can do better this school year
About a science-based instruction & the Fit Learning model
The difference in learning techniques and options to benefit your child.
When:
Aug 5, 2020, 03:00 PM EST, Register here!

Kimberly Nix Berens, Ph.D., is a scientist-educator and Founder of Fit Learning. She co-created a powerful system of instruction based in behavioral science and the Technology of Teaching, which has transformed the learning abilities of thousands of children worldwide, including those who are struggling, average, gifted, or learning disabled. For more than 20 years, her system of instruction has produced one year’s worth of academic growth in only 40 hours of training. Her learning programs effectively target such essential areas as early learning skills, basic classroom readiness, phonemic awareness, reading fluency, comprehension, inferential language, basic and advanced mathematics, logical problem solving, grammar, and expressive writing. From her early beginnings in a broom closet at the University of Nevada – Reno, Dr. Berens has helped grow Fit Learning to an organization with more than 30 locations worldwide. She is a frequently invited speaker and a regular contributor to many popular press publications such as Thrive Global, 74 Million, and Medium. Her first book Blind Spots: Why students fail, and the science that can save them is due for release in the fall of 2020. Dr. Berens currently lives in Long Island with her husband and two children, where she oversees Fit Learning locations in Long Island, New York City, and Connecticut. 

