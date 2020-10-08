Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Free Virtual Halloween Events and Parties for the Kids

We know. You haven’t decided to ‘do’ Halloween or stay in. Whatever you decide we found free events that the kids and you will enjoy. From dancing to sing-alongs and STEAM events, these are all virtual and even better, free!

An important tip, some virtual events have a certain amount of space, RSVP soon if you are even remotely (pun intended!) interested.

Boo! Happy Halloween!

Have fun but make it about learning. Kids from k to 5th grade can join in on a virtual STEAM night where you and your kids will create fall and Halloween themed codes and prototypes. Register for tickets here.

Register soon as space is limited in this cool class that teaches on what do water towers do? In this class kids will learn all about water towers, and how they can build their own model. And since Halloween is near this tower it will be spooky. Register here.

Put that library card to good use and join New York Public Library for a virtual party that includes music, scary Z(not too scary!) stories, and of course, costumes are encouraged. For ages 1 to 6. Register here.

Join in for Halloween crafting fun and of course some spooky reading to get the Halloween vibes churning.

Join in for a spooky sing-along which includes a fancy dress competition! Recommended for ages 4-11 years old but the entire family is welcomed! Register here.