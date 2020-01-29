Free STEM Spring Break Camp in New York City

Are you looking for a fun and educational Spring Break camp in New York City? The Department of Education is offering free one-week long STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) camps around the five boroughs for students grades K-12.

Whether your kids love marine biology, aeronautics, computer science or nature exploration, the DOE has organized an entertaining and interactive week-long adventure. So what are you waiting for? Applications for the free camps are now open here.

When is the STEM Spring Break Camp?

Applications for the STEM Spring Break camp are due on Monday Feb. 10th. The camps will run between Monday Apr. 13th and Friday Apr. 17th (from 9 am to 3 pm). Note that applicants must commit to attending all five days in order to be considered.

Where is the STEM Spring Break Camp?

Each STEM Spring Break camp takes place at an iconic location around New York. Camp locations in Manhattan include the Central Park Zoo, the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum, the NYC Center for Aerospace and Applied Mathematics, the New York Historical Society and the Museum of the City of New York.

Locations in Brooklyn include the New York Aquarium, the Prospect Park Zoo and the Genovesi Environmental Study Center. Locations in Queens include the Queens Zoo, the Queens Botanical Garden and the Queens County Farm Museum.

Locations in the Bronx include Wave Hill Public Gardens, the Bronx Zoo, and the New York Botanical Garden. Locations in Staten Island include the Staten Island MakerSpace, the Staten Island Zoo, and the Borough President’s Hall of Science.

Note: not all locations are open to all grade levels. Browse here for the camps available to grades K-8 and here for the camps available to grades 9-12 (including internships).

Who Can Apply?

Camps are offered for students from Kindergarten through 12th Grade at NYC DOE public schools (including traditional public as well as charter and homeschool students). Unfortunately, private school students are not eligible.

Camps for grades K-8 are open via a lottery process. Note that space is limited and families must submit complete applications to be considered. Camps for high school students accept applications based on merit. To apply to these camps, students must respond to several essay questions, attend an interview, and provide a letter of recommendation from a teacher.

Still have more questions? You can find the camp’s list of FAQs here. And if you’re already thinking about summer camps, check out our list of the best summer sleepaway camps for 2020!