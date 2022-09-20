Take a Free Rosh Hashanah Cooking Class with WoodSpoon

Rosh Hashanah is right around the corner, and you can celebrate by learning some new recipes for the new year!

WoodSpoon, which connects local chefs with customers craving quality homemade food by delivering homemade food to your doorstep, is offering a free virtual Rosh Hashanah cooking class.

Chef Alon Hadar, one of WoodSpoon’s home chefs, will teach the class via Instagram Live on Sept. 21 at 7 pm. He’ll provide recipes for Cacio e Pepe Jerusalem Kugel and Kubbeh Matzo Ball from his home kitchen in Brooklyn and take viewers on a tour of Jerusalem’s culinary landscape through his stories and recipes.

This class is just a taste of what WoodSpoon provides. It’s a platform for customers to enjoy homemade meals from different cuisines from over 300 home chefs. Some of the most popular cuisines on the platform include Israeli, Caribbean, Italian and American.

If you’re looking for some new recipes and a night of delicious cooking, register here or on WoodSpoon’s Instagram.

