Whether you’re are a new parent or expecting your third or fourth baby (wow!), welcoming a baby into the world during COVID-19 is different than what it was just a few months back. As new parents navigate uncharted waters of tackling parenthood during a pandemic, one thing remains the same; parents need support. Here are *FREE* six online resources an expectant or new parent can start utilizing now.

Free Remote Resources for New and Expecting Parents

Carriage House Birth was founded by three local parents, Domino Kirke-Badgley, Lindsey Bliss, and Samantha Huggins. This once small space has since flourished into a full-fledged birth support/doula agency. Now serving all boroughs and surrounding counties close to NYC, this resource is now also digital.

Also known as CHB, the agency offers a holistic approach to maternal-fetal care, providing education, and non-clinical physical and emotional support to their clients.

Carriage House Birth holds a free virtual Postpartum Support Group every Tuesday.

B reast Feeding Support: La Leche League

So many of the most helpful parenting resources were founded by mothers looking to support other mothers. Founded in 1956 by seven mothers who were searching for breastfeeding support — Le Leche league was formed.

Breast Feeding is a big one when it comes to post-baby challenges. Breastfeeding support is available for free via remote classes from local chapters across the country on the Le Leche League USA Facebook page.

Expecting and New Mother Support During COVID-19: March of Dimes

For eight decades, March of Dimes has been advocating for moms and babies. By offering resources, support groups, and more, this group is of tremendous support for all mothers around the world. In aid of the mothers and pregnant mothers who are giving birth during a pandemic, MID is offering a COVID-19 webinar series. A parent can view weekly live or previously live segments where topics focus on Bringing Home Baby During the COVID-19 Pandemic, Tips to Relieve Stress and Anxiety During the COVID-19 Pandemic and more.

NICU Support: Hand to Hold

For parents with premature babies — Hand to Hold with national sponsorship from Huggies diapers is providing free virtual support to NICU (Neonatal intensive care unit) parents with much-needed support. Parental help ranges for babies with special healthcare needs as well as emotional support for parents and family while in NICU.

Pregnancy and New Parent Podcast: Birthful

Parental reinforcement comes in many forms, and podcasts are the perfect resource to utilize when you are at home, tooling around, or are spending a lot of time up with a new baby. This podcast truly helps the parent on the maternity journey. Expectant new parents can listen to helpful podcasts on Partner Labor Support During a Pandemic to Infant Sleep.

Free Online Safety Classes: Red Cross

CPR and First Aid classes are not free on the Red Cross website but new parents can find free remote classes that are quite beneficial. Sign up for a (free) class on Water Safety For Parents And Caregivers, Psychological First Aid: Supporting Yourself And Others During COVID-19.