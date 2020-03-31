27 Free and Discounted Educational Coding Programs for Kids

With screen time skyrocketing in the last few weeks, it’s been nearly impossible to detach the electronics from my son’s hands, but there is a way to make this time count for something. Numerous online kid-friendly coding programs are available for free or with significant discounts during the school closures. Programming activities develop children’s hand-eye coordination, logical thinking, problem-solving skills, and creativity. Check our list of 25 free or discounted coding programs and give them a try!

Looking for more indoor activities? Check out 5 Easy Crafts for Kids to Do at Home During Quarantine and Homeschooling

Blockly

Blockly Games enhance children’s coding skills and support the development of future IT specialists. These online and offline products are targeted toward 10-14 year old students. Designed to be self-paced, Blockly offers hands-on lessons, lesson supplements, and digital materials that can be downloaded for offline use, ensuring accessibility for all kids and devices. All code is open source, meaning it is free and customizable to meet your kid’s needs.

CodaKid

Six to 15-year-old students learn coding languages such as Python, JavaScript, and Java while using the same tools used at companies like Google, Facebook, and Intel. Try the platform for free now by taking advantage of the 50% discount from the annual subscription.

Algorithmics School of Coding & Game Design

Do your kids play computer games or design computer games? Algorithmics transforms students from passive to active users of technology. That’s why their lessons are built around learning stuff that comes in handy in real life and acquiring skills that help kids in their day-to-day. They encourage play and exploration to keep your students engaged, learning, and full of wonder. They are offering a sliding scale payment structure for new online classes. Contact us today!

The Coding Space

Offered any time, (subject to teacher availability)

Now’s the perfect time to help your child develop a new skill that will set them up for success in school and beyond. The Coding Space fosters intellectual confidence, a growth mindset, and computational thinking skills through learning to code. Working one-on-one, their teachers can instruct students with a range of abilities: from complete beginners to experts in JavaScript. Contact them to take advantage of limited-time offers including up to 25% off virtual group classes and individual coding lessons.

Edoki Academy

Edoki activities and apps are based on the Montessori teaching system. The products are developed in eight languages and designed for children from 3 to 12 years of age. A great game like Code Karts introduces kids to pre-coding through a series of logical puzzles in the form of a raceway. Additionally, children can learn more about the binary computer system trough the Discovery game. You can try all Edoki Academy activities for free for a period of seven days.

BlocksCAD

BlocksCAD builds math and computer science skills by using specialized 3D CAD (computer-aided drafting) software. A block-based coding platform is created by MIT scholars and allows students to create and manipulate 3D objects while using geometry and computational thinking skills.

Scratch

Another great MIT based platform is Scratch. Program your own digital narratives, games, and animations — then share your creations with other students in your online classroom. Scratch activities encourage young people to learn creative thinking, systematical reasoning, and collaborative work. Scratch is part of the Lifelong Kindergarten Group Project at the MIT Media Lab, and it is offered for free for students 8-16. Younger children may try ScratchJr, designed for ages 5 to 7.

CodeWizardsHQ

CodeWizardsHQ launched various discounts for its online coding classes. Activities are targeted towards students ages 8 to 18. Courses target various topics like HTML coding, Python Classes, of Java Script learning. The coding school added new daytime classes and a new curriculum that works for kids and families’ current situation.

Math Score

Actively developed by MIT graduates since 2003, MathScore is a research-based, adaptive, supplemental learning program for Kindergarten through 7th grade. It contains all of the major components of a learning system, such as assessments, math topics, lessons, and score tracking for parents and teachers who want to assess the child’s progress. With MathScore Freemium, you can use the platform for free and only choose to pay when a student is ready for the Premium content.

Code.org

Code.org is dedicated to opening access to computer science in schools and improving cooperation with women and underrepresented youth. This is a free platform developed by Amazon, Facebook, Google, and other high-tech companies. Their activities are tailored for K-12 computer science students. Try out the Dance Party app, the Mindcraft games, or just any app from their 73M projects!

Khan Academy

Khan Academy is a free resource for students, parents, and teachers. From exercises, quizzes, tests, and instructional videos, students can practice and master educational skills. This resource is available in 40 languages and offers instruction from Kindergarten to early college math, grammar, science, history, AP courses, SAT prep, and more. During the school closures due to the coronavirus outbreak, Khan Academy has daily live-streams 9 am PST/12 EST on Facebook, Youtube, and Twitter.

Club Oasis

Club Oasis is a free online STEM club for children and parents. Join the DIY STEM labs, live classes, coding lessons, and live pop-ups.

Kodable

Save 20% on Lifetime Memberships of Kodable Home with discount code SPRING BREAK. Kodable wants to challenge students to code apps, games, and websites. Use creativity and imagination to practice your coding skills, developing your very own game. Create hundreds of projects as you explore Kodable.

Codemoji

Codemoji offers a computer science curriculum for students in 1st-8th grade. Children can learn the basics of web development and coding for HTML, CSS, and Javascript. Exercises are incorporated in fun activities and games, allowing students to create their own websites, animations, and interactive projects with the adaptable learning platform. The 14-day free trial gives you access to all of Codemoji’s features, including over 500 coding lessons.

BrainPOP

BrainPOP invites students to discover, play, and create — enriching their understanding of topics across the curriculum. Children are encouraged to make movies out of images, build maps, and develop their block-based coding skills. BrianPop Jr. targets children from 0 to 3, whereas BrainPop focuses on K-12 grade students.

Code Camp World

This paid platform made its content free of charge during the COVID-19 crisis. Sign up for free, and you’ll get access to unlimited Code Camp World activities, plus two lesson plans if you don’t follow a particular curriculum. On the website, your children can build their very own games from scratch using drag & drop coding, JavaScript, HTML, and CSS. Coding classes are available for K-8th grade students.

CodeSpark Academy

CodeSpark Academy is an award-winning website for kids K-5th grade. Use the code “schoolclosed” to get three months free. CodeSpark Academy creators want to ignite children’s interest in STEM by showing how science and technology can be creative and fun!

Kidlo

Kidlo app is based on teacher-approved interactive instructional content. The kid-friendly games develop children’s hand-eye coordination, logical thinking, problem-solving skills, and creativity. Kidlo Coding activities focus on the very basics of programming, an essential skill in today’s world. The app is designed for kids in Pre-K through first grade.

Educode

EduCode makes coding and computer science learning easy for kids of all backgrounds. It’s so intuitive, the kids don’t even need guidance from a teacher. Self-directed courses allow children to learn to code independently. EduCode’s videos of micro-lessons break down complex computer science concepts into fun activities. Engaging storylines provide context and motivation throughout the learning process.

Tynker

Create your Tynker account and get free access to premium coding courses during the school closures. The platform provides a learning path for every student, age 5 and above, no matter their level of coding skills. Interactive learning activities empowers children to advance at their own pace and transition to text languages like JavaScript and Python.

3DBear

3DBear’s augmented reality app provides various free apps for remote schooling. The new AR technology is suitable for individual projects, inquiry-based and problem-based learning. Video lessons are available for students in pre-K through middle schools. 3DBear topics cover Social Studies, Math, Science, Coding, Design Thinking, Computational Thinking, and STEM/STEAM.

Creative Coding

In response to the Covid-19 crisis, the platform is making all its content free of charge for all users. Enjoy the live Online Classes and Camps designed for students of all ages 10+. Creative Coding teachers engage with children through one-on-one screen sharing. Each child designs their own games based on their own ideas. During the two-month schooling course, students build new skills and get recognized in class for achievements.

Coder Dojo

CoderDojo is an online platform for free, open, volunteer-led coding Dojo clubs. Ninja- Students aged 7–17 can explore digital technology with the help of their fellow Ninjas and volunteer instructors. Check out the rich collection of amazing projects and lessons that are used in Dojos around the world.

Udemy Coding For Kids

This course is targeted towards kids ages 6 and up. It teaches the basics of computer programming languages such as HTML, CSS, and JavaScript. Now offer with a 93% discount, the video tutorial costs $13.99. The seven-hour course is divided into six topic-based sessions, which introduce the children to different aspects of coding.

Code Avengers

Code Avengers classes focus on computer programming, critical thinking, and problem-solving. Children, 5-14 years, learn how to follow a logical sequence of events, create multi-level games, and model real situations. Students also learn binary thinking by explaining algorithmic and design thinking skills. Once students have a solid understanding of the fundamentals, they can transition to learning programming languages like JavaScript and Python and web languages such as HTML5 and CSS3. Due to the school closure, Code Avengers offers a free 30-day trial.

Code Monkey

CodeMonkey is a game-based platform that invites children ages 9 to 14 to a fun and educational environment where they can learn to code from scratch and gain new skills. From CodeMonkey Jr. to Banana Tales, kids not only get the fundamentals of coding but also learn how to “write” in real programming languages. Create your Codemonkey account and start your 14-day free trial!

Appinventor

Appinventor.org is a free product developed by the University of San Francisco. These tutorials are refined versions of the Google and MIT App Inventor guides. Tested by thousands of beginners in Javascript programming, Appinventor apps are targeted towards middle-schoolers and high school students.