Family-Friendly Restaurants Offering Free Delivery and Food Deals in New York Amid Coronavirus

With restaurants not being able to welcome people inside to have a sit-down meal, millions of New York families are looking for ways to enjoy their favorite food while keeping social distancing restrictions. In response, numerous restaurants and delivery services started offering free delivery and food deals across the city. Many businesses have even adapted to tamper-proof packaging and offer contactless delivery options. Check out our roundup of New York’s favorite food spots offering free delivery and food deals.

Burger King

With several schools closed and kids having limited access to school lunches, Burger King is giving away two free kids meals with any purchase made via the Burger King app.

Boston Market

Boston Market’s Half Chicken, Rotisserie Chicken Pot Pie, and other favorites can be enjoyed at home with free delivery when you order online or via their app.

Denny’s

In the mood for comforting diner food? Take advantage of Denny’s free delivery until April 12 and order a meal for the whole family during our city’s quarantine.

Dickey’s Barbeque Pit

Craving comforting barbeque food? Get the family pack that includes two pounds of meat, three medium sides, six rolls, and barbeque sauce with free doorstep delivery until April 30 (Doorstep Drop Off is available at checkout). Or kids can eat free on Sundays with code KEFOLO.

Dig Inn

This healthy on-the-go food spot is thankfully offering their family-style meals for delivery. Kids will love their delicious meatballs while parents will appreciate their hearty servings and fresh vegetables. Now offering free delivery!

Chipotle

A favorite Mexican food spot for many New Yorkers — Chipotle will deliver your favorite chicken tacos and steak bowls right to you for free(for limited time only). Chipotle delivers in tamper-proof packaging in response to COVID-19. As this quarantine is ever-changing, stay in touch at @chipotle for updates.

IHOP

Get IHOP’s classic breakfast of pancakes, eggs, and bacon delivered to your door for free, now through April 19. Use code IHOP20 at checkout to get 20% off your first online order. Free delivery with no minimum required.

TGI Fridays

End the week by ordering for the family at TGI Fridays. When ordering $20 or more online, get a free kids entrée of kids sliders, buttered pasta, chicken tenders and more when you use the code FREEKIDS.

KFC

If you are missing KFC’s fried chicken, there is free delivery through April 26, and with Grubhub delivery orders you can select contact-free delivery at checkout.

Dunkin

Coffee and donuts from Dunkin is a daily for many of us. So if you are looking to keep to your routine you can order via Grubhub and have it delivered to your home for free.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Free delivery is available on all app and website orders of $10 or more through April 10. In addition, they have focused on the importance of fresh food and launched an online neighborhood market so you can stock up on your favorite freshly prepared protein, sides, and dips.

Outback Steakhouse

Free delivery on all orders is available now through April 30.

Pieology

Their free delivery offer is valid on orders of $25+ made on their app or website.

Popeyes

Popeyes is offering free delivery through its app and website, plus their usual family meal offers.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster is currently offering a limited To Go menu, and you may experience substitutions, such as Cornflake-Crusted Shrimp for Walt’s Favorite Shrimp. They are also offering contactless delivery if you leave directions when checking out.

Shake Shack

All Shake Shack deliveries are free of charge when using the Shake app or Grubhub.

Sweetgreen

Now that we are chilling (a bit) on our binge eating, we appreciate that this healthy spot is offering free delivery with orders placed through their iOS app. Order up your favorite warm bowl or give a veggie salad a whirl.

Make sure to call your local restaurant/chain for the latest updates on their food services.