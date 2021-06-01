Foreign Language and a Summer of Fun? Yes!

This New York Family Scoop is sponsored by Bonjour NY. Working with sponsors helps keep our quality content free for our readers. Learn More.

How do you immerse your child in a new language, make sure they get plenty of fun, active outdoor time and combat “summer slide,” all at the same time?

Send them to a language immersion summer camp!

Imagine a summer in which your child learns how to bake bread à la française, plays fútbol with a Spanish-speaking counselor from Venezuela, can’t stop laughing while playing Escondidas, encounters 老虎 (tigers) and 狮子 (lions) at the Bronx Zoo, wishes a new best friend a hearty bon appétit before lunch, acts out the story of 小红帽 (Little Red Riding Hood), and puts on a spectacle de magie en français !

Bonjour | Hola | Ni Hao NY camps feature French, Spanish, or Mandarin immersion, as well as a slew of other activities: art, science experiments, sports (tennis, soccer, swimming), games, improv/drama, crafts, cooking/baking, trips, many of which are linked to a new theme every week.

With three fantastic locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn, the camps welcome many children who return year after year from age 3.5 to 11, some for all 9 weeks! Campers are immersed in experiences they’ll never forget, all while learning and interacting in the target language. No experience in the language is required, and all language levels are welcome! Attendees range from beginners to bilingual.

If you want your child to get some individualized attention, you can sign up for add-on 1:1 and small-group language instruction, tutoring, STEM experiences, sports lessons, and game-based fluency practice.

Visit the website to learn more about dates, locations, themes, and COVID-19 safety protocols; sign up for a virtual open house; schedule a call with a staff member; and register for this summer.