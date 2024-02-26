Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Ultimate Guide to Schools Annual Guide

Flaco, a Bittersweet Goodbye (to the owl who brought us joy)

Wildlife Conservation Society

New Yorkers are mourning the recent death of the Eurasian eagle-owl Flaco, who flew to fame last year after being freed from his enclosure at the Central Park Zoo. All the moms here at New York Family have been weary of the once captive owl flying about, with sad memories of Central Park’s last famed owl, Barry, and his untimely demise back in 2021 still fresh in our minds.

 

Since last February, when vandals cut Flaco’s protective netting at the Central Park Zoo, there were legitimate concerns by many New Yorkers for his safety. We felt better knowing, at least at Central Park, the avid bird watchers were observing him almost daily and documenting his life. This was our Life 360 app; we knew he was doing okay. And he really enjoyed his freedom! He proved adaptable by hunting and flying about the park, with the world falling in love with this feathered wonder even when he was just chilling on a branch. But as many urban residents know, city living can be harsh, and poor Flaco flew into a building on the Upper West Side on February 23rd.

 

We all knew going into this pseudo-relationship with this beloved owl could end badly. Many of us were still navigating post-pandemic life last year. This exotic creature flying (there will be many puns in this article) into our lives brought joy and wonder to the most hardened New Yorkers. How can you not adore this crazy city when an owl indigenous to Europe, Asia and northern Africa can manage to make a ‘home’ in NYC? 

 

Flaco inspired us to write an award-winning birdwatching guide so families can flock to nearby parks and learn about the other feathered friends in our skies. And while it feels too soon to see the good in any of this, we know Flaco’s inspiration will continue, perhaps starting with the implementation of safety measures concerning bird strikes throughout the city, so the next Flaco – and all of our avian pals who call NYC home – can live long, flourishing lives.

About the Author

Donna Duarte-Ladd

Donna Duarte-Ladd is a California native, long-time Brooklyn resident, and the Executive Director of Content Strategy for New York Family Media. She lives with her family in Brooklyn and Upstate New York, where you can find her on weekends running – literally running – after her two boys.

Jeannine Cintron

Jeannine Cintron is the Deputy Editor for New York Family. A lifelong New Yorker and Brooklyn native, she currently lives in Staten Island with her two children, three cats and four guinea pigs. When she’s not busy working, you can find her binging True Crime or begging her teen and tween to clean their rooms.

