Festivals on Long Island: October 2023

Fall is officially, and that means so are festivals for the whole family! Celebrate the season with these festive events taking place on Long Island this month.

Click on your region to jump to events near you!

Psst… Here are some Halloween safety tips every parent should know!

Nassau County

Hicks Nurseries, 100 Jericho Turnpike, Westbury

Daily, 10 am – 5 pm, through Oct. 29.

All ages

Free admission; $8 hay maze only; $25 weekend and holidays pay-one-price wristband.

Meet and take pictures with Otto, walk through an animated children’s story, take part in fun activities and enjoy delicious fall food favorites including fresh roasted corn, fudge, apple cider, homemade pies, cider dipped donuts and more!

Free festivities daily include corn hole, scarecrow ring toss, tons of photo op areas, pumpkin patch, Otto the ghost’s animated children’s story and pictures with Otto himself!

On weekends and Holidays, pay-one-price bracelet includes: sand art, mum pot decorating, pumpkin decorating and an all-new bigger and even better hay maze experience.

Kennedy Plaza, 1 West Chester St. Long Beach

Saturdays, 10 am – 3 pm, through Oct. 28.

All ages

Free

This Weekly Arts Festival features handcrafted art by Long Island artists, live music, cultural performances and a Kids Art Station.

Meet artists and hear the stories behind their creations and shop an amazing selection of fine art, photography, custom jewelry, and unique handmade gifts in a myriad of mediums.

Park Boulevard (from Sunrise Highway to Clark Boulevard) and Front Street (from Park Boulevard to Seventh Street), Massapequa Park

Sunday, Oct. 1, 10:30 am – 4:30 pm

All ages

Free admission

This sprawling event includes a craft & vendor street bazaar, food trucks, live music, and a magnificent Kids Funzone featuring live exotic animals, face painting, pumpkin patch and more.

450 Franklin Avenue, Garden City

Saturday, Oct. 14, 11 am – 4 pm

All ages

Free admission

Sip cider and pick pumpkins at this annual family event. Bouncers, pony rides, a petting zoo, games, a vendor market, food and drink, a toddler play area and much more. All proceeds benefit the St. Joseph School Family Association.

Cradle of Aviation Museum, Charles Lindbergh Boulevard, Garden City

Sunday, Oct. 15, 11 am – 2:30 pm

All ages

Free Admission

Come out for a fun and educational day that brings together families of all backgrounds to learn, play, and grow together. With a variety of vendors, exhibitions, and activities, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

From parenting tips and educational resources to entertainment and music, the Long Island Family day offers a unique opportunity to connect to local resources in the community and discover new ideas for enhancing family life.

Hempstead Lake State Park

Saturday, Oct. 21, 11 am – 4 pm

All ages

Free

This family-oriented annual fishing festival integrates fishing with fall activities, such as a casting for pumpkins contest and pumpkin decorating.

The event includes fly fishing instruction, demonstrations, and outdoor exhibits by local fishing clubs. Children can enjoy time on an inflatable and pumpkin decorating.

Rock Hall Museum, 199 Broadway, Lawrence

Oct. 21-22, Saturday and Sunday, 11 am – 5 pm.

All ages

Free admission

Enjoy a weekend of entertainment, shows and Fall fun! Visit with colonial historians along with harvest market, craft vendors and antique cars. farm animals and pony rides, children’s craft area, pumpkin patch, Make Your Own Scarecrow and much more!

Rolling River Day Camp, 477 Ocean Avenue, East Rockaway

Saturday, Oct. 21, 12 – 4 pm

All ages

$5-$35

Break out your best Halloween costume and bring your family to the annual Rolling River Fall Festival!

Celebrate the fall season with unlimited access to bounce houses, a petting zoo, pony rides, craft projects, face painting, DJ music, apparel sale, vendors, giveaways, food trucks, playgrounds, pumpkin patch and much more.

Suffolk County

White Post Farms, 250 Old Country Rd, Melville

Saturdays and Sundays, 9:30 am – 4:30 pm, through Oct. 29; Oct. 9, 9:30 am – 4:30 pm.

All ages

$34.95

This Fall Festival includes hayrides, play in the hay, family shows, magic show, food trucks, animal farm, and more.

Tanger Outlets – Deer Park, 152 The Arches Circle, Deer Park

Oct. 6-9, Friday-Monday, 11am-8pm

All ages

$5-$52

“Taste The World’ with food inspirations from countries represented from all around the world along with live music, cooking demos, axe throwing, kids section, and more.

25 Manor Lane, Jamesport

Saturday, Oct. 14, 10 am – 2 pm

All ages

Free

This family-friendly open house will feature fire truck and equipment displays, fire safety demonstrations, a vehicle extrication, and displays and demonstrations by area law enforcement and first responder agencies including New York State Police, Riverhead Police, Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps., and Peconic Bay Medical Center.

The Jamesport Fire Department will offer information to individuals interested in joining the department and the Ladies Auxiliary will hold a yard sale. Free hot dogs and refreshments will be served.

Suffolk Y JCC, 74 Hauppauge Rd, Commack

Sunday, Oct. 15, 11 am – 3 pm

All ages

Free; $10 suggested donation.

Come out for some family fun at this annual fall festival with a petting zoo, inflatables, pumpkin picking & decorating, mini golf, climbing wall, arts & crafts, face painting, and more.

Deer Park Ave from Main Street to Park Avenue, Babylon

Saturday, Oct. 21, 11am-6pm

All ages

Free

Rides, games, a petting zoo, pony rides, live entertainment, delicious BBQ, specialty foods and so much more!

Hawkins Ave to Division, Ronkonkoma

Sunday, Oct. 29, 12-6pm

All ages

Free

This family friendly block party will feature safe trick or treating, pumpkins for the kids, craft & food vendors and more!