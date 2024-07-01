Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Fun Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Schools Annual Guide
Family Road Trip to the Mountains— NY’s Sullivan Catskills!

 

Are you yearning for a summertime family getaway packed with adventure, fun, excitement, and entertainment? Pack up the swimsuits, hiking boots, summer tees, and sunscreen. Then download the Go app on your phone and head to New York’s Sullivan Catskills.

 

Located just a short 90-mile drive from New York City, the Sullivan Catskills is a versatile destination that has always been a hit with families. Engage in a diverse range of activities, from swimming to animal encounters, and explore the fascinating history of the area. 

The Kartrite Indoor Resort and Water Park is loaded with good, wet, fun— rain or shine. And it’s 84 degrees all year long. Villa Roma is a popular full-service resort that caters to families. Summer is popular for its pools and water features as well as its Pool Grill and Raw Bar. The Delaware River and its many liveries along the Upper Delaware River corridor offer rafting trips, canoes, and kayas, a perfect way to stay cool on hot summer days. 

 

Animals are always a big draw for families with young ones. The soft, friendly alpacas at Buck Brook Alpacas are an instant favorite for kids and adults. You can even bring home some warm, snuggly alpaca wear from the gift shop. Arthur’s Acre’s Animal Sanctuary is another family favorite. School may be out, but learning continues at Fort Delaware, where everyone can discover what life was like on the frontier back in the day.

Family Road Trip to the Mountains— NY’s Sullivan Catskills!

The great outdoors here features plenty of family-friendly trails for hiking and biking. Check out TrailKeeper for a list of trails—there are over two dozen—and many are within striking distance of restaurants boasting Catskill-icious goodness—from plant-forward cuisine to celebrity chef steaks—and always with kid-friendly menu items. 

 

Live theater and concerts are a big part of the entertainment scene in the Sullivan Catskills Forestburgh Playhouse features evening and afternoon matinee Main Stage shows and a Performance Academy for kids. Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, at the site of the 1969 Woodstock Music and Arts Fair, offers outdoor pavilion concerts all summer long. The Museum at Bethel Woods uncovers the story of the ‘60s and the history behind the Woodstock festival. There are also summer programs for kids. 

 

For more information or to book a stay, visit SullivanCatskills.com.

