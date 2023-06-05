Family Fun in Rochester This Summer

Make memories that will last a lifetime in just a few days when you plan a family visit to Rochester, NY.

Rochester is the third largest metro area in New York State and is just under 6 hours by car from New York City. Other travel options include a short flight or taking the train (Amtrak) from NYC to Rochester.

Upon arriving in Rochester, families with children of all ages will find no shortage of activities and things to do with kids. Rochester is one of the most family-friendly cities in the country, with more than 75 experiences for families within an hour’s drive of the city.

Kids of all ages could spend an entire weekend exploring The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester. The Strong Museum is the only museum in the world dedicated to play, and is home to the National Toy Hall of Fame, the Toy Industry Hall of Fame, and the World Video Game Hall of Fame.

The Rochester Museum & Science Center (RMSC) is the region’s hub for science learning and the cultivation of curiosity for the youngest minds. RMSC is also home to the Strasenburgh Planetarium and the Cumming Nature Center for kids interested in exploring space and the great outdoors.

The George Eastman Museum is the oldest photography museum in the world and offers an entire play space for the youngest visitors to learn more about the art and science of photography.

Located 25 minutes from downtown Rochester, Genesee Country Village & Museum is the largest living history museum in New York and depicts a 19th century village brought to life.

Rochester’s Seneca Park Zoo promotes conservation and has welcomed new species in recent years, including Red Pandas, Masai Giraffes and Zebras.

Find many more options for family fun in Rochester, NY and plan your next visit by going to visitrochester.com.