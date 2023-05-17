Family Fun at the Montage Palmetto Bluff

The Montage Palmetto Bluff is an ideal family holiday filled with fun on land and water, nature and conservation, activity and adventures, and endless southern charm.

Situated on 20,000 acres along the May River, Montage Palmetto Bluff has expansive and gorgeous grounds for treasured family adventures and making wonderful memories happen at every turn.

Whether taking a dolphin cruise, trying their hand at archery, riding bikes under majestic oaks, roasting s’mores nightly, or enjoying the delicious southern cuisine, families will have an incredible time soaking in all of the lowcountry magic.

Your Southern Sanctuary

Everyone will feel at home on the river and with the warmest and kindest staff that exemplify Southern hospitality.

The resort has accommodations that are a perfect fit for all types of families like spacious cottages, guestrooms, suites, and village homes. Accommodations are vast and luxurious, and infused with regional heritage and flair. Families will feel right at home in a cottage with two king beds, soaking tubs, and a fireplace.

Kids will love the Camp Montage tent pitched in the room that comes with a plush fire and s’mores supplies for lots of pretend play while grown-ups relax on the back porch taking in the stunning views.

The resort’s Montage Merits program encourages families to embark on countless adventures across the expansive property to experience all that the resort has to offer. Little adventurers will cherish every wonderful experience and earn a merit badge for each one. Let the Montage Merits be your guide to fun.

Family Fun

There’s too much family fun to fit into a day or two, so plan to stay for a few.

Stop by the recreation center to rent complimentary fishing poles for catch and release fishing and to secure bicycles to explore the property.

Bicycles are the preferred mode of transport and families can ride individually, tandem, or get attachments for little ones and pets so the whole family can venture off together on the many nature and bike trials.

Start the best day ever with one of the preferred bicycle rides for families to Morehouse Village to climb the larger-than-life, five-story treehouse or to Wilson Village for bocce ball and Melt ice cream.

Cool off after the bike ride with a splash in the family pool. Kids will love that there are two beautiful pools on property.

Each pool area has a small kid’s pool and spa in addition to the larger family pool. There’s music and food and beverage service available to enjoy as parents watch their little fish swim and play.

Continue water adventures by exploring the May River by boat on a dolphin cruise. Captain Mickey has been sailing for decades and will fill you in on the rich history of the pristine waters and its inhabitants.

Take in the sparkling blue waters and oyster lined banks while you cruise along the May River (which actually isn’t a river at all). Feel the wind blow in your hair as you speed along until you pause to admire the dolphins swimming around you.

The first spotting of their fins is magical and everyone is sure to be mesmerized. Look up as well to spot the bald eagles and other local birds soaring above. It’s a cruise you’ll remember forever.

A stay on the property would not be complete without a visit to Longfield Stables and Palmetto Bluff Shooting Club. Palmetto Bluff’s beautiful equestrian center, Longfield Stables, is where families can try pony rides, trail rides, and equestrian experiences.

The Palmetto Bluff Shooting Club introduces the whole family to archery at the Archery Rage and more through an expansive 120-acre facility with world-class instruction. There’s also tennis, golf, and pickeball facilities to keep families active.

Savor Southern Cuisine

The Southern cuisine is a highlight of the trip since dining is such an art at the Montage. There are multiple dining options to suit all of the members of the family.

Octagon has true southern fare in an enclosed porch setting so families feel right at home. With its locally sourced ingredients and traditional Southern cuisine everyone will savor every bite of dishes like fried green tomatoes and shrimp and grits. It’s even better than it sounds.

The River House is a fine dining experience that is set on the spectacular riverfront. The family-friendly refined dining is just what parents need. The service is warm, welcoming, and attentive to the family’s every dining desire, and the local surf and turf fare is a taste of perfection.

From the house baked bread and burrata to start to venison and s’mores dessert, every menu item is carefully curated to reflect the region’s boldest and best flavors.

Save room for the nightly s’mores where there is an adorable s’mores cart with marshmallows and a buffet of chocolate to choose from to make your unique creation.

For everything else, RT’s market, a charming general store and a one-stop shop, has regional specialties, grab and go meal options, tasty treats and specialty items to bring and treasure at home.

Families will cherish every second of this Southern sojourn and the welcome change of pace and scenery and only wish they had more time to take in the conservation property and partake in all of the family fun at Montage Palmetto Bluff.

Families will make memories to treasure forever and keep a warm place in their heart for the lowcountry until they can come back again.

Psst… Here’s what you need to know about the newly-opened Gilder Center at the American Museum of Natural History!