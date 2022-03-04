Family Fun at American Dream

Imagine a world-class destination filled with everything your family could ever want to do in one day — from thrilling attractions like DreamWorks Water Park, Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park, LEGOLAND Discovery Center and Angry Bird mini golf to world-renowned luxury and contemporary shopping, to delicious dining options.

It’s almost too good to be true, but American Dream exists right across the New York border in New Jersey, only five miles from the city. What would a fantasy day be like at American Dream? We took the liberty of walking you some possible scenarios.

A Family with Young Kids Visits American Dream

Arrive when American Dream opens at 10 am and fuel up on caffeine with a latte at Starbucks (Court A, Level 1). Then head straight for the SEA LIFE Aquarium, which includes ten interactive exhibits, where kids can observe shrimp, starfish and seahorses; then stroll through a breathtaking underwater tunnel to come face to fin with sharks and rays. And yes, your excited seven-year-old can have her next birthday party here.

Gush about all this incredible marine life over lunch at Coca-Cola Eats – the fast-casual dining patio. Can’t all agree on a restaurant? Grab a cheesesteak from Charley’s Philly Steaks while the kids wolf down burgers and shakes from Wendy’s. It’s family fun day so reward everyone by heading to ITS’UGAR, the only candy department store, to enjoy some dessert from the world’s first and only Oreo Café.

After lunch, make a beeline for the LEGOLAND Discovery Center, which features a LEGO-themed ride called Imagination Express, as well as an immersive 4D cinema. Don’t miss “miniland,” a model of New York and New Jersey made from 1.5 million LEGO pieces. After the kids build their own creations, head over to the Build-a-Bear workshop where they can personalize their new furry friends with outfits and scents. Then take those exhausted kids home for naps.

A Family with Teens Visits American Dream

Let the teens sleep in before piling in the car (bathing suits required) for the award winning DreamWorks Water Park, which is 81 degrees all year round, and has more than 40 water slides, rides and attractions, including one of the world’s tallest and longest hydromagnetic water coaster. Both teens and adults can lounge in a luxury SkyBox designed by New Jersey Native Jonathan Adler. Or maybe parents want to drop their teens at the indoor water park and do a little shopping instead. Aritzia, H&M, PRIMARK, Uniqlo, Sephora and Zara are just some of the amazing flagship stores within this three-million square foot fantasy land.

Meet up for dinner at House of ‘Que, the newest location of Hoboken’s favorite BBQ restaurant, created by the award-winning Texas Pitmaster Michael Rodriguez. The homey spot also features big screens streaming sports events and dueling piano performances on Friday nights. Grab some ice cream from A’jar Sweet Cream Factory, and then head to Nickelodeon Universe, the Western Hemisphere’s largest indoor theme park, for their thrilling twilight admission. After dark, the roller coasters glow and intertwine as you catch staggering views of the New York City skyline.

And don’t forget to check out the Everyday Escape package, where families can buy tickets to Nickelodeon Universe (or Dreamworks Water Park) and get 25% off tickets to Angry Birds/Blacklight Mini Golf, TiLT Museum, The Rink or Mirror Maze.

A Couple Visits American Dream

No kids? No problem! Start the afternoon off with a romantic loop around The Rink, the NHL-regulation-size ice rink with onsite rentals. Then continue the antics at the TilT Museum. Created by world-renowned urban artist Tracy Lee Stum, this immersive museum features 14 magical, illusion-making installations. Get lost in different visual realities and post those pictures on social ASAP.

Then it’s time to shop. With giant stores Johnny Was, Mulberry and Saint Laurent, The Avenue, anchored by the only Saks Fifth Avenue in New Jersey, has as much high-end retail as Fifth Avenue. Even if haute is not your thing, you can pick up leggings at Lululemon or stock up on dry shampoo at Ulta.

At this point, you will probably be ready for a cocktail or a nice meal, or both. Try Carpaccio, where the chef reimagines Italian classics with locally sourced ingredients in a contemporary-chic space. For something more casual, settle in for a beer from the world’s largest selection of drafts at the Yard House, which also serves over 100 freshly made dishes.

We could come up with more scenarios — bring the grandparents, the neighbors or the neighbor’s kids. However you choose to play it, you won’t be sorry — or bored. With so much family fun in at American Dream, it’s hard to think of a better way to spend the day.