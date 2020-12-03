Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

For New York families looking to skip town, Buttermilk Falls Inn & Spa is the perfect fit for an easy, enchanting escape. In less than two hours you can arrive at the idyllic property and hike to a waterfall, visit with rescue alpacas, and enjoy the serene and beautiful 75 acres situated in the beautiful Hudson Valley.

Buttermilk is the perfect balance of city luxury with countryside comfort for the whole family (you can even bring the dog). Start the day with a farm-fresh breakfast (think heirloom tomato omelets and vanilla pancakes), and then explore the grounds, from soaking in Hudson Valley views to hiking to the namesake waterfall. Take time for the afternoon tea service and then top off the evening with a farm-to-table dinner from Henry’s at the Farm. The lodging options are perfect for social distancing, plus the surrounding outdoors is eminently family-friendly, including the Millstone Farm and orchard and the Walkway Over the Hudson.

Cozy Up in Your Cottage

The North Cottage is the perfect family home away from home. Pet and family-friendly, this most private accommodation sits atop a cliff overlooking the Hudson River. The rustic feel of the North Cottage and being alongside the Millstone Farm animals reminds you that you aren’t in NYC anymore.

North Cottage is an ideal set up for families with one queen bedroom and one bedroom with two twin beds. There is a full kitchen, bath, living room and dining area. It also has a wood burning fireplace that adds extra magic. The whole family will enjoy the breathtaking views of the Hudson River from the cottage’s airy living room while getting cozy by the fire.

At present, Buttermilk Falls Inn is taking reservations for overnight guests, accepting reservations for Carriage and Guest Houses only.

Explore All 75 Acres of the Beautiful Grounds

Take in the fresh Hudson Valley Air and enjoy a few days of the simple life. There are endless adventures to be had wandering through Buttermilk’s acres of shady woods from Swan Lake to the Buttermilk Falls.

Kids will love exploring the property and getting to see the farm animals along the way. There are peacocks, chickens, donkeys, and alpacas, oh my! City kids will love their new life on the farm and start talking to and naming the adorable animals. The Aviary House shelters heritage breed chickens, along with party of peacocks and the Livestock Barn is occupied by Angora goats, miniature donkeys, llamas, and a herd of rescued alpacas occupy the North Field. There is also a family of miniature donkeys at the Donkey House. Kids will befriend the heritage chicken that lays their eggs for breakfast and the miniature donkey who tries to play with the family dog. And don’t miss an easy and scenic hike to North Field to explore and visit with the rescue alpacas roaming on site. It is a definite must and one of the highlights.

Farm to Table Feasts

Millstone Farm’s kitchen garden, orchard, and beehives produce organic herbs, vegetables, fruit, and honey for bountiful breakfasts with farm-fresh eggs and afternoon tea, as well as for Buttermilk’s farm-to-table restaurant, Henry’s at the Farm.

Henry’s at the Farm restaurant is open for service as well as at the Inn’s tented patio, with options for to-go and picnic dining. ​Henry’s has a delectable menu bursting with delicious local ingredients and flavors. Start with a delicious salad or warming soup and don’t miss the Pork Shank Ossobuco, Hudson Valley baby bourbon BBQ sauce, maple glazed sweet potatoes, and Brussels sprout. There are pastas and pizzas for the kids, if they aren’t into the farm fresh foodie items quite yet.

Safety First

Buttermilk is large enough to easily social distance. They also established a specialized “Llama Clean Dream Team” which is the COVID-specific sect of their housekeeping team. Everyone who enters the property gets their temperature taken and has to answer COVID screening questions. In addition to their regular rigorous cleaning and sanitation protocols, they added new technology like an industry-grade Sani-Quat sprayer which uses a fine mist that fully sanitizes all surfaces, including small, hard-to-reach nooks and crevices. This technology has previously been employed in hospitals, schools, and food service facilities to eliminate cross-contamination. They also use a UV-C light wand that kills bacteria and viruses on all non-sprayable appliances and surfaces throughout the cottages and common areas.

Buttermilk Falls’ extraordinary 75 acre Hudson River estate offers a remarkable selection of lodgings, a world class spa, a farm-to-table restaurant, an organic kitchen garden and orchard, trails and an animal rescue sanctuary. Millstone Farm boasts an organic kitchen garden, orchard, aviary, aviary and livestock barns for Buttermilk’s animal rescue activities.