Family-Friendly Paradise at Eau Palm Beach

Pull up to the Eau Palm Beach and welcome your family to Palm Beach paradise. The family-friendly oceanfront property is full of fun in the Florida sun for kids of all ages.

Play on the private beach and seven acres of oceanfront property, dine at one of the many family-friendly restaurants, relax in the spacious accommodations designed by Jonathan Adler, and simply soak in the Palm Beach pampering. It’s an ideal spot to enjoy a luxurious escape with the fam.

Three days will give you ample time to enjoy the Palm Beach sun and surf. It’s a classic mini-getaway. Stay longer for more rest and relaxation and time to explore.

There’s a resort pool and tranquility pool, private beach, multiple restaurants, arcade, fitness center, spa, ice cream shop, and kids and teens programs.

Families can even bring their fur babies, since the resort warmly welcomes four-legged friends with their own bed, bowls, stylish bandana, and homemade welcome treats.

Families are welcomed with an adorable Palm Beach tote bag and pineapple water for the kids and champagne for the adults. It’s a great way to start the vacay!

Upon arrival, it is clear that the centerpiece is the resort’s family pool. There are tons of fun floats and poolside loungers to get a front row seat to the action. Splash and play in the pool until it’s time to walk a few steps down to the private beach.

The wonderful staff will set families up with lounge chairs and towels and kids will love that the towel stand is even adorned with towels shaped like swans. Build sand castles, jump in the waves, and run up and down the oceanfront collecting seashells and making footsteps in the sand. There are also free sport activities at the beach for more family adventures.

Play all day at the pools and beach and then cool off with a hop, skip and jump on the splash pad on the way to get tasty treats at Melt ice cream shop. The hardest part will be deciding whether to get the soft serve or choose a favor of ice cream for mix ins and more. Everyone will love the cold ice cream treat for any hot day.

Next, play at the kids club or arcade until you win the claw machine games and then reward your family with a picture perfect moment in the photo booth.

The endless swimming and activities will work up an appetite and the food on property was delicious and diverse enough to have options for everyone in the family. Be sure to book reservations ahead since the restaurants fill up very quickly and there is limited capacity, even for hotel guests.

Families will love that every dining outlet has an extensive kids menu. Breakfast at Polpo is a great way to start the day, and a kid favorite on their menu is the chocolate chip pancakes.

Have lunch or dinner al fresco (and a few steps from the action at the pool) at Breeze. Feast your eyes on the oceanfront setting and all the sunny yellow tables, umbrellas, and people watching and your appetite on the tasty fare of local and fresh food.

One of the highlights is a smoothie and margarita bike where patron can pedal the bike to mix up a smoothie (or margarita for adults).

Dinner at Polpo was more formal and delicious even if service is a bit slow for the typical NYC child. It’s an oceanside restaurant with authentic Italian flavors delivered with the look, feel and comfort of relaxed luxury.

Families will also find fine dining at Angle, a fire pit and light snacks at Stir, and fresh, delish sushi at Bento (make sure to snag a seat at the chef’s table for an omakase meal). In room dining is also a treat, complete with roll in table and special extras.

After a fun-filled day, retreat to your room, your new home away from home. The property has bright and cheerful and spacious rooms complete with beautiful ocean views that are great for families. The waves crashing will lull you to sleep at night and wake you up in the best way in the morning.

Guest accommodations, designed by Jonathan Adler, are colorful and chic and very Palm Beach with sun, sand, and even seahorses woven into the décor. Families will especially enjoy stepping out onto the private balcony with spectacular views to cozy up in the hanging chair swing.

Families can swing along making memories by watching the waves crash, and enjoying the views and the company all while making plans to come back again soon.

