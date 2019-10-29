The Best Fall Family Getaways from New York City

As we approach the holiday season and the kids are off from school, it makes the perfect time to take a fall family getaway trip from New York City. Whether you want to kick up your feet and relax or head out for hikes and adventures, there is plenty to find with just a two- to three-hour drive from the city. Ride horses, splash around an indoor water park, or shoot bows and arrows at the archery range. We have rounded up hotels that have tons of family-friendly amenities and even Airbnbs for a budget-friendly, home away from home stay. Browse through our family fall getaway list and pick the perfect destination for you and your family!

Hotels

Mohonk Mountain House

Two hours from Midtown

Go for a Hudson Valley getaway with the family at the Mohonk Mountain House for a relaxing, yet activity-filled time. During your stay, explore the outdoors with 85 miles of trails to hike, along with rock scrambling. There are also tons of activities on site that include basketball, tennis, golfing, archery, fishing, craft making, and more! There is even a complimentary Kids’ Club that is available during certain times of the year and includes activities like the Junior Naturalist Program, tea parties, and capture the flag!

Included with your stay are three meals that are locally sourced from some of the Hudson Valley’s finest farms for a tasty cuisine. Enjoy three buffet-style meals, along with afternoon tea and cookies that are served daily.

After a day of activities, retreat back to the room that overlooks the lake and has a working fireplace with comfortable rocking chairs – perfect for the cold weather! Since this mountain resort is aimed at disconnecting, there is no TV or radio in the room, however, there is WiFi for those who need to stay connected.

The Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark

Two hours

We know it is fall but that doesn’t mean that you can’t still go for a splash in the pool. Take a family trip to The Kartrite Resort and enjoy New York’s biggest indoor waterpark, set on 1,600 acres. For starters, it may be difficult to decide what activity you’d like to dive into first! Aside from their several slides, they also have two arcades, trails to hike, and tons of activities packed into their calendar of events. Coming July 4, 2020, you and your family can also look forward to the new Legoland that is opening in the Catskills just 39 minutes away.

Rooms are perfect for traveling families with several suite options, including the Family King Suite which has bunk beds for the kids. And when it’s time for everyone to eat, you can find plenty of food options on-site that have booster seats, kid-friendly meals, and even places to grab a sweet treat! For more details on a stay at The Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark, read The Kartrite Waterpark and Resort Opens in The Catskills: Guaranteed Family Vacation Fun.

Pine Ridge Dude Ranch

Two hours from Midtown

If your kids have ever wanted to try out horseback riding, they can saddle up and give it a go at the Pine Ridge Dude Ranch. No matter how experienced you are with riding, they have lessons for all. From ponies for a child-friendly introductory ride to horses that trot and canter for the more advanced, everyone in the family can find what is right for them. Other activities on the ranch include splashing around at an indoor pool, shooting arrows at an archery range, paddle boating, fishing, petting farm animals, and more!

When you are ready to hit the hay, rooms are designed with country-themed decor and are tailored towards families. Along with your stay, you can also enjoy all-inclusive dining that includes three main meals per day.

Rockinghorse Ranch

Two hours from Midtown

Kids will never run out of things to do at the Rockinghorse Ranch! Step away from the urban city and onto a country ranch where you can ride horses along their scenic trails. Kids can also enjoy the indoor waterpark, an arcade, archery range, along with live shows and entertainment. When winter comes around, there will be even more activities to dive into, such as ice skating, snow tubing, sleigh rides, and more!

Pick your country themed room that is designed to fit families and is equipped with bunk beds. Also, included in your stay are three, all-you-can-eat meals that will keep you fueled for all the family fun!

Hersheypark

Three hours

Have all your chocolate dreams come true by visiting Hersheypark! This amusement park is the sweetest of them all with 70 attractions, 14 roller coasters, and a water park for the kids to have plenty of fun. Aside from all the park’s attractions, the excitement doesn’t stop there. Stay of one of Hershey’s hotels, such as the family-friendly Hershey Lodge and splash around at their indoor pool, Hershey’s Water Works. There are two giant water slides and even basketball hoops for water basketball. Challenge your water skills by walking on floating Reese’s Pieces or relax at the Cocoa Cabana bar with a snack and beverage. You can also find tons of meal options at Hershey Lodge – perfect for the pickiest of eaters. For more details about a stay at Hersheypark, read Family Road Trip to Hershey Amusement Park in Pennsylvania.

Skytop Lodge

Two hours from Midtown

Retreat with the family to the Poconos where you can find plenty of activities that will have everyone excited. Sign up for the Treetop Adventure course and explore the trees 50 feet off the ground. You can also zipline over the forest floor, play Archery Tag, paintball, and go rock climbing. For a scenic activity, you and the family can choose one of their several trails that range in distance from half a mile to four. Kids can enjoy the adventure and parents can relax at The Nest, a nurturing spa where you can get pampered. When it comes to picking out your room, there are plenty of options, such as The Lodge, The Cottages, Streamside Cottages, and more!

Airbnbs

Photo by Julie on Airbnb

Flamig Farm Staycation

Five guests, two bedrooms, four beds, one bath

Three hours from Midtown

Take the city kids for a full farm experience when you head to West Simsbury, CT. You’ll have this charming and cozy farmhouse all to yourselves as a family. Unplug from the city by getting the fireplace started and bring the board games out for a fun evening! There are even books and toys provided for the kids. When the kids want to get some fresh air, head outside where they can learn about the everyday farm life. Collect freshly laid eggs, feed the animals, and go for a pony and hayride (additional fees apply). No worries if clothes get dirty because they can be cleaned in the washer and dryer downstairs.

It may be a bit chilly at this time of the year, but you and your family can enjoy time on the second-floor balcony that includes a grill and dining table that seats four. Otherwise, you can stay indoors for meals with a dining area for six people. And no need to worry about breakfast because the fridge is fully stocked with farm fresh eggs, muffins, pancake mix, juice, milk, cream, tea, and coffee.

Photo by Zach on Airbnb

The Perch

14 guests, three bedrooms, 13 beds, four baths

2 hours

Retreat to this private chalet in the woods at Poughquag, NY. This Airbnb is a great family retreat with tons of activities that are provided right on site. Cozy up next to the wood-burning fireplace and roast s’mores! You even have access to a full kitchen to cook any meal for the hungry family. There are also board games and puzzles that you can break out from Monopoly to Settlers of Catan.

After, move to the basement where there is a pool table and full band setup, including a drum set, guitar, bass, and keyboard. If you are looking for an outdoor adventure, there are footballs, soccer balls, a bike, cornhole, bocce set, and other sports equipment that the kids will love playing with. You can also take a 30 min family hike called the Turkey Trail, or explore the seven acres of property.

Photo by Lauren and Jeff on Airbnb

The Ridge House – Poconos

Seven guests, two bedrooms, three beds, two baths

Two hours

Explore the Poconos area by taking a family trip to this eye-catching chalet. This beautifully designed home has it all from relaxing nooks to community amenities. Take in the elevated views of the beautiful landscapes as you snuggle next to the warm fireplace. Kids can take advantage of its prime location being close to community amenities, such as swimming, gyms, tennis, hiking trails, and even a ski resort where you can hit the slopes. After a day of adventure, head back inside to cook up a meal in a well-equipped kitchen and have dinner at the large dining table that will fit everyone! Or, if it isn’t too chilly or rainy, you can take dinner to the covered patio outside or even to the uncovered deck that has a grill. You’ll love all the amenities and decor this place has to offer!