Family Day at Carnegie Hall: Baila! Canta! Celebra!

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with your whole family this weekend at Carnegie Hall! One of their most beloved biannual events is Family Day, a free, interactive, and fun afternoon of musical activities. Recommended for families with children ages 3–10, the fall event returns each season with a brand-new theme and range of interactive activities. This season, the event is an exciting part of Carnegie Hall’s Nuestros sonidos (Our Sounds), a season-long celebration of Latin culture in the US. With activities offered in both English and Spanish, it’s going to be an afternoon of live music, dance, and celebration. Stop by for a quick visit or join in the fun for the whole afternoon!

at 12pm in the Resnick Education Wing dmission is free and granted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Here’s what your family can expect at Carnegie Hall’s Family Day 2024!

Mainstage Performances: Enjoy live concerts that feature Sonia De Los Santos, Folklore Urbano NYC, and DJ Perly.

Afro-Latin Rhythms: Make music with loved ones and neighbors using your most important instrument: You! Join artists from Belongó in a group improvisation jam. Through vocal rhythms and body percussion, this one-of-a-kind activity will have you moving to the beat!

Brazilian Conducting: Explore traditional Brazilian music and dance in this workshop led by Priscila Santana, Gabriele Leite, and Fernanda de Silveira. Learn about Brazilian instruments and conduct your own musical masterpiece, all while dancing the samba!

Bomba y Plena: Do you like dancing? Do you like drumming? Do both! Learn exciting rhythms and dances of Puerto Rican bomba and plena with artists from Los Pleneros de la 21. Families can move their feet to the beat and play traditional instruments in this exciting activity.

Mapping Melodies: Enter an immersive art installation led by The People’s Creative where you can learn about, celebrate, and contribute your own musical sounds from around the world.

Coloring Station: Color beautiful images from the official Nuestros sonidos festival art by Sol Cotti!

Instrument Build and Play: Join music ensemble Bash the Trash to build your very own instruments from recycled materials. With their illustrious new creations, children can then play along in a live performance that celebrates Latin music traditions in America.

Quiet Zone and Family Care Room: Need a calming place to recharge? Take a break in the Quiet Zone designed for families seeking a quiet area. Or take advantage of our Family Care Room, which is open to families attending to personal needs like infant feeding.

Learn more about Carnegie Hall’s Family Day and other upcoming family-friendly events at carnegiehall.org.