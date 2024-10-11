Fall Road Trip Ideas for Your Family’s Next Getaway

Now that summer is in the rear view, our eyes are fixed firmly on the road ahead. Road trips, that is! The fall is arguably the busiest season, so a family vacation is probably not in the works just yet. But road trips are a fun way to get your vacay fix in the “off-season.” And while everyone thinks the best weather is in in the summer, the beauty of vibrant fall leaves or a snowstorm in the woods will make the perfect backdrop for your family’s next getaway. Check out some great road trip options below.

Start the day exploring New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill in Boylston, MA with “Fairies Aglow” in October, then enjoy lunch in their charming café. Afterwards, drive around the reservoir to see the Old Stone Church, built in 1890, where fall foliage is a stunning backdrop for photos and a lovely stroll.

In the afternoon, journey through time at the Worcester Art Museum, whose 38,000 artworks include objects from ancient Antioch, European Old Masters, early American paintings, Japanese ukiyo-e prints, and more.

Craving a glass of local wine? Beautiful Agronomy Farm Vineyard in Oakham, MA offers flights, pours, and bottle sales, plus a delicious selection of local cheeses, crackers, nuts, spreads, chips, and chocolate in their tasting room.

Later, check in to the Publick House Historic Inn in Sturbridge. Nestled on acres of beautiful countryside, you’ll be greeted with warm pecan sweet rolls at the Inn’s famous Bake Shoppe. Choose a room in the Historic Inn, dating from 1771, or the Chamberlain House, a more recent addition.

Spend your second day at Old Sturbridge Village exploring the 200+ acres and 40 historical buildings of this recreated 1830s rural New England town. Be sure to stay for “Phantoms by Firelight” from 4:30-9:00pm on October weekends to enjoy spooky delights from carnival-esque performances and candy to storytelling by the bonfire. Or visit later in the season for “Christmas by Candlelight”, a unique look at the history of holiday traditions.

For information on any of these attractions, plus additional lodging options, restaurants, and more, visit discovercentralma.org.

Frederick County, Maryland provides a peaceful, relaxing and scenic getaway for families. History lovers will enjoy learning about Frederick’s part during the American Civil War, including battlefields, Monocacy National Battlefield and South Mountain State Battlefield. Families can take beautiful hikes through Chimney Rock in Catoctin Mountain Park or Cunningham Falls State Park.

Spend the day with animals at Catoctin Wildlife Preserve, or ride a themed train on Walkersville Southern Railroad. And with 20 nationally-branded hotels and camping sites nearby, it’s easy to book a stay.

For families traveling this fall, plan to visit fall festivals on local farms. Conquer the twists and turns of the corn maze, bounce to new heights on the jumping pillows, get hands-on petting and feeding the farm animals and pick out the perfect pumpkin.

Celebrate autumn by attending Colorfest in Thurmont, Maryland, one of the largest outdoor craft shows on the East Coast, on October 12-13. Explore amazing crafts, art, jewelry, clothing, and a variety of delicious food. Looking ahead, at the sailing through the Winter Solstice event beginning November 23, see over 25 lighted boats on display in Carroll Creek Park in Downtown Frederick. Go to visitfrederick.org to learn more.

Experience a year-round escape in the heart of the scenic Catskills at the Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark, where adventure and relaxation blend seamlessly. Imagine stepping into a vibrant oasis where the temperature is always a balmy 84 degrees, no matter the season. As home to New York’s largest indoor waterpark, The Kartrite offers an unparalleled aquatic playground. Dive into a world of exhilarating slides, surf the waves on the FlowRider, or take a leisurely float down the adventure river—there’s excitement for every age and thrill level.

But the fun doesn’t stop at the waterpark. The resort offers a wide array of activities designed to thrill and entertain. Test your aim with paintball, find your zen with goat yoga, or channel your inner warrior with ax throwing and archery. Indoors, the excitement continues with a state-of-the-art arcade, a challenging ropes course, and a classic bowling alley—perfect for family fun or friendly competition.

For those who crave the great outdoors, the surrounding Catskills offer stunning trails perfect for hiking, where you can immerse yourself in nature and take in breathtaking mountain views. After a day of adventure, refuel at one of our seven diverse bars and eateries. Whether you’re in the mood for a quick, casual bite or a sophisticated dining experience, our culinary options cater to every taste. From hand-crafted cocktails to gourmet dishes, you’ll find the perfect meal to satisfy your cravings.

Whether you’re planning a family vacation, a romantic getaway, or a fun weekend with friends, The Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark is your go-to destination for creating unforgettable memories. With so much to explore and enjoy, you’ll find every reason to book your stay today!

As the last leaves of foliage descend to the ground, there’s still plenty of opportunity to keep that autumn spirit bright at Lake George in Warren County.

Take in the views of the majestic scenery firsthand in the Lake George Area, whether it’s hiking the nearby Adirondack Mountains, biking through the open trails, finding the perfect fishing spot, or simply taking a scenic drive to experience the vibrant fall foliage. After the experience of the great outdoors, grab your lederhosen and enjoy authentic German music and cuisine at one of many Oktoberfest celebrations.

Are you a sports fan or are simply looking for a fun family outing? Witness the next generation of hockey superstars live and experience high-paced action with another electrifying season of Adirondack Thunder Hockey at the Cool Insuring Arena in downtown Glens Falls. The season runs from October through April.

Winter in the Lake George Area continues to be redefined as a season of activity and merriment, thanks in part to the bundles of events and recreational opportunities taking place. Ski and snowboard down premier mountain resorts, go ice fishing on top of the nearby frozen lakes, snowshoe on the local trails and preserves, and discover more reasons why the Lake George Area celebrates the cold.

Embrace the holidays at the annual Adirondack Holiday Festival, complete with Santa sightings, family games, and more. Explore a series of immersive installations at the Lake George Winter’s Dream and awaken your senses. During the month of February be sure to attend the Brant Lake and Lake George Winter Carnivals where you can participate in various activities such as Outhouse Races, Firework Displays, the infamous Polar Plunge, and more.

Rake in the remainder of Fall Fun before sledding into a wonderland of Winter Events and Activities in the Lake George Area.

From beer gardens to apple picking, state parks to beautiful art, fall is a great time for a weekend trip to MetroWest Boston! Start at Hopkinton State Park enjoying gorgeous fall foliage while kayaking on the lake or hiking, horseback riding, mountain biking, and more on the trails.

In the evening, catch a play, concert, or theatrical event—like October’s “The Haunt”—at Hopkinton Center for the Arts. Get a great night’s sleep at The VERVE, with its fun and funky pop art décor, or Aloft with their pool tables and lobby games.

In the morning, visit the Danforth Art Museum, a jewel box housing 3,500+ art pieces, including groundbreaking sculptures depicting the African and African American experience by Meta Vaux Warrick Fuller.

No visit is complete without stopping at legendary Jack’s Abby Craft Lagers, one of 17 breweries in MetroWest, to enjoy their Pumpkin Crop Lager with a schnitzel sandwich. Afterwards, spend a few hours in Level99’s 50+ mental and physical escape rooms and challenges.

The next day, tour the Wayside Inn. The oldest inn in America’s 100-acre property includes the Old Barn farm stand with antique farming tools, the historic Grist Mill, and beautiful grounds containing the Longfellow Memorial Garden, the Redstone Schoolhouse from “Mary Had a Little Lamb”, the Martha-Mary Chapel, and Josephine’s Pond for fishing. Stay for a delicious gourmet meal in their historic dining room.

Spend the afternoon at the American Heritage Museum, where your tour starts in a WWI trench where a nurse explains what it was like on the Front while bombs explode above you and the floor shakes. This extraordinary museum features one-of-a-kind historic aircraft, tanks, and cars, immersive exhibits and living history events. Afterwards, wander the charming shops and boutiques of downtown Hudson.

For information on these attractions, plus additional lodging options, restaurants, and more, visit metrowestvisitors.org.

In a beautiful corner of classic New England, dotted with dozens of unique attractions and buzzing with cool college vibes, lies picturesque Western Mass, home to some of the most beautiful scenery in all of the northeast.

Long celebrated as a “triple threat” destination, Western Mass bursts with top attractions and provides easy access to versatile recreation for a superb dollar value. Must-see attractions include the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, Yankee Candle Village, Six Flags New England, MGM Springfield and the Springfield Museum, and The Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum. Major events like the Big E, IRONMAN 70.3 Western Mass and Bright Nights at Forest Park, along with craft fairs, sporting events and the arts, are seasonal favorites.

Western Mass lets visitors mix history with family fun, pair cool cafes with the great outdoors, and savor equal parts outdoor adventure and funky antiques. Surprises can be found region-wide. Perfectly positioned where Interstates 90 and 91 meet, Western Mass is rightly regarded as the “Crossroads of New England,” and New York City is less than three hours away. The region is also accessible by train and Peter Pan Bus Lines. Learn more at explorewesternmass.com.

From fall foliage to harvest festivals, apple-picking to glorious hikes, the cooler days of autumn are a great time to visit north central Massachusetts. Start your weekend trip at the beautiful Fruitlands Museum in Harvard, housing historical collections of Shaker material, Hudson River and New England landscape painting, folk portraits, and indigenous art and artifacts on a glorious 210-acre landscape with stunning views and miles of walking trails.

Check in to Great Wolf Lodge New England in Fitchburg in the afternoon for an adventure all its own. Let the kids play in the massive 84-degree indoor waterpark, exclusive to guests. The fun continues throughout the resort: battle a dragon while playing MagiQuest, test your skills at the Northern Lights Arcade, challenge the indoor ropes course and come together for nightly Story Time.

After dinner, head to Groton Hill Music Center for an amazing folk, jazz, classical or Broadway concert, then back to the Lodge for a great night’s sleep.

Start day two at Wachusett Mountain Ski Area or Wachusett Mountain State Reservation in Princeton, where there’s no shortage of seasonal festivals, from Oktoberfest to Apple Fest, or take in the stunning foliage by hiking to the mountain’s summit for a scenic 4-state view.

In the afternoon, explore Davis Farmland in Sterling, the ultimate hands-on discovery farm for kids. Pet, cuddle, feed and groom the largest sanctuary of heritage farm animals in North America, or play pretend in Imagine Acres and Adventure Land. Everyone will love harvesting apples and pumpkins in the orchard.

For information on any of these attractions, other farms and orchards, plus additional lodging options, restaurants, and more, visit visitnorthcentral.com.

Just over 3 hours from Manhattan, Rhode Island welcomes NYC families every fall with a myriad of family-friendly things to do. The state is 37 miles wide and 48 miles long, so there’s much to explore in just one trip!

If your family loves animals, head over to the Roger Williams Park Zoo, home to over 100 rare and fascinating species from around the world. Kids love petting the armadillos and seeing New England’s only Komodo dragon.

Rhode Island boasts nearly 400 miles of beautiful shoreline, with beaches, playgrounds, bike paths, picnic areas, and tons of delicious food options. Spend an afternoon strolling through museums and stopping for a refreshing treat at an ice cream shop. The Providence Children’s Museum is a family favorite.

There are always exciting events happening in Rhode Island to plan your trip around. This fall’s lineup includes the Rogue Island Comedy Festival, Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival, Norman Bird Sanctuary’s 50th Anniversary Harvest Fair, Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular, Scituate Art Festival, Autumnfest in Woonsocket, Newport Restaurant Week, and the Annual Newport Illuminated Boat Parade, to name a few. Go to VisitRhodeIsland.com to learn more.

Fall is one of the best times of the year to visit Rochester and the Finger Lakes! Rochester is home to over 75 experiences for families, all within an hour’s drive of the city. It’s easy to get to, and even easier to get around. Most of the town’s greatest offerings are no more than 15 minutes away from one another.

Enjoy stunning fall foliage views throughout the city and surrounding areas, including the Erie Canal and Genesee River. Experience family fun on the farm at one of many agritourism experiences in the area, including: Wickham Farms, Stokoe Farms and Long Acre Farms. Pick a pumpkin or apple, and experience fall harvest traditions, celebrations, corn mazes and farm activities at these local spots.

Key among these attractions is The Strong National Museum of Play — the only museum in the world dedicated to the exploration of all things PLAY. The Strong is home to the largest collection of toys, dolls and games in the world, as well as the National Toy Hall of Fame and the World Video Game Hall of Fame. The Strong is a true international destination and is the largest year-round cultural attraction in upstate New York.

Another must-visit museum is the Genesee Country Village & Museum, a 19th-century village which is open year-round but features a special focus on seasonal events around Halloween and the Holidays. This includes the annual “A Walk in the Dark,” which features candle-lit tours of the buildings complete with ghost stories.

As fall progresses and winter arrives, there are many indoor experiences and activities – or ways to get outside! Enjoy skiing or winter walks at a Rochester park. Visit Seneca Park Zoo (open year-round), the RMSC Museum & Science Center, and the RMSC Planetarium.

Around the holidays, Roc Holiday Village brings the magic of the holiday season to downtown Rochester. The George Eastman Museum offers special holiday programs and events, including Sweet Creations Gingerbread House Display, a favorite for all ages. Enjoy holiday traditions like The Nutcracker performed by the Rochester City Ballet, Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra Holiday Pops, breakfasts with Santa, holiday shopping, and light displays just to name a few.

Smugglers’ Notch Resort has been a premier winter destination for over 50 years, offering a family-friendly atmosphere that keeps guests returning year after year. Nestled in Vermont’s stunning Green Mountains, Smugglers’ Notch Resort promises an unmatched winter wonderland experience. Spanning over 1,000 acres of snow-covered mountain terrain, with trails designed for all ability levels, and 78 trails across three majestic mountains with convenient mountainside lodging, adventure is always just steps away.

Smuggs’ award-winning Snow Sport University (SSU) is recognized as one of the best in the country. Expert instructors teach children as young as 3, ensuring a fun and effective learning experience. This winter, Smuggs is the ideal place for little ones to make their first tracks and develop a lifelong love for the sport. Smuggs guarantees fun—if guests aren’t satisfied, the resort offers a no-questions-asked refund.

With gentle beginner slopes, Wonder Carpet surface lifts, and easy-to-navigate terrain parks, Smugglers’ Notch has everything to help children feel comfortable on skis. The resort’s dedicated beginner areas allow families to explore together without the pressure of advanced skiers.

Beyond skiing, Smugglers’ Notch offers a full array of winter activities, from snow tubing and ice skating to snowcat rides and hot cocoa by the fire. It’s a winter wonderland where skiing and riding are just part of an unforgettable family experience.

When it’s time to warm up, guests can enjoy indoor pools, hot tubs, and FunZone 2.0, complete with an arcade, climbing wall, and inflatables for kids.

For those seeking the perfect family vacation with big mountain adventures and savings, Smugglers’ Notch offers winter packages, including ski-and-stay deals. Whether for a family reunion, couples’ retreat, or solo getaway, Smugglers’ Notch has the perfect package.

For guests that want to be at the mountain on opening take advantage of their Thanksgiving Package. Visit smuggs.com/vacation-packages for more information.

The only thing better than sweater weather in the Northeast is enjoying it in New York’s Sullivan Catskills. Plan to embark on an adventure to this renowned vacationland, just 90 miles from New York City, for a haven full of vibrant small-town charm.

The countryside becomes a stunning kaleidoscope during fall foliage season. The colorful Sullivan Catskills Dove Trail amplifies leaf-peeping. It’s a collection of 75+ hand-painted Dove sculptures— in tribute to the Woodstock Music and Arts Festival held here in 1969. To guide you to each dove location, download the trail map at SullivanCatskills.com or find each dove’s location on the free Sullivan Catskills Go app. The first dove is at Bethel Woods Center for Arts, the site of the Woodstock festival, where you can plan a family day around Harvest Festival every Sunday through October 6. It’s a farmers’ and artists’ market featuring the region’s bounty, talent, and beauty. Other family-friendly activities include pumpkin picking at Cunningham Family Farms, apple picking at Majestic Farm, and Alpaca Walks at Buck Brook Alpacas.

As the trees settle into dormancy and the weather turns colder, Halloween and the holiday season come to life in the Sullivan Catskills. At Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Peace, Love & Pumpkins, an enchanting walk-through Halloween experience and marketplace runs from October 11-26. Then, beginning November 29 and running through December 29, it’s the Peace, Love & Lights drive-through holiday light show (with walk-only Mondays).

There is so much more to explore and experience— artisanal shopping, farmers’ markets, restaurants, art galleries, and fall festivals— throughout the charming small towns of Wurtsboro, Mountaindale, Liberty, Bethel, Jeffersonville, Livingston Manor, Callicoon, Roscoe, and others. With all there is to do here, you’ll be looking for a place to stay. The full-service resorts Villa Roma and the Kartrite Resort and Indoor Waterpark cater to family fun year-round. If self-catering appeals to your family’s needs, vacation rentals are plentiful, too. To book an autumn visit and plan your itinerary, visit SullivanCatskills.com.

