Winter Wonderland Awaits: Explore the Magic of Smugglers’ Notch Resort: Smugglers’ Notch Winter 2023 – 24

Nestled in the heart of the stunning Green Mountains of Vermont, Smugglers’ Notch Resort is excited to announce its winter season offerings, promising visitors an unforgettable winter wonderland adventure like no other. With over 1,000 acres of pristine mountain terrain, families can revel in activities all Smuggs has to offer. Made up of 78 trails, 3 big mountains and mountainside lodging there’s no shortage of mountainous fun right at your fingertips.

Smugglers’ Notch Resort has been a premier winter destination for over 60 years, offering a unique and family-friendly atmosphere that keeps guests coming back year after year. The resort boasts a variety of accommodations, from cozy slopeside condos to spacious mountainside villas.

Skiing and Snowboarding: Enjoy some of the best skiing and snowboarding in the East with three interconnected mountains and over 1,000 acres of terrain.

Snow Sport University: Smugglers’ award-winning ski and snowboard school offers lessons for all ages and skill levels, ensuring everyone in the family can experience the thrill of the slopes.

Snowshoeing and Cross-Country Skiing: Explore the pristine beauty of the Green Mountains on their well-groomed trails, perfect for beginners and experienced Nordic enthusiasts alike.

Indoor Fun: When it’s time to warm up, enjoy the indoor pool, hot tubs, nightly family activities, a dedicated teen center and the FunZone 2.0, complete with an arcade, climbing wall, and inflatables for the kids.

Limited Time Special Family Vacation Offer: Smugglers’ Mountain Experience and Winter Experience Vacation Packages are designed to offer your family the total Smugglers’ experience with mountainside lodging, plus guaranteed access to amenities and daily activities — it’s your best Vacation Value!

SAVE 25% on Smugglers’ Winter Experience or Mountain Experience Vacation Package when you make your reservation by December 15, 2023. Call today! 877.713.3002

Some vacations promise fun … at Smugglers’ Notch Vermont – America’s Family Resort, they guarantee it! Visit here for more info.