Explore Disney’s Mickey & Friends x CAMP: An Extra Big Adventure

Hot dog! It’s Mickey Mouse’s birthday and you’re invited to the celebration at CAMP’s new immersive experience, Disney’s Mickey & Friends x CAMP: An Extra Big Adventure! Join the Sensational Six: Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Pluto, and Goofy, for a party you won’t soon forget!

The fun begins when CAMP’s Magic Door opens and your friendly CAMP Counselor leads you to a party space complete with birthday balloons. Soon Mickey and Co. appear ready to celebrate, but first, we need a group photo.

Luckily, Goofy borrowed a camera from Gyro, Duckburg’s resident genius inventor, to snap some shots. But wait! That’s not a camera- it’s a shrink ray!

Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Pluto, your CAMP Counselor and YOU have all been shrunk and, oh no, the shrink ray breaks in the commotion! Now, you must all work together to fix it and get back to normal size.

Luckily, your CAMP Counselor knows the area well and will lead you through a series of bigger than life experiences to collect what you need to fix the machine and reverse its effects.

Get ready to slide down the ribbon of a huge birthday present, play inside a human-sized kaleidoscope, spell out some fun inside a can of soup, activate a giant snow globe, show off your moves on a motion activated dance floor, and more while doing your best to make it back to Mickey’s birthday celebration.

Visiting Disney’s Mickey & Friends x CAMP: An Extra Big Adventure:

Where is Disney’s Mickey & Friends x CAMP: An Extra Big Adventure located?

Currently, CAMP at 110 5th Avenue, is the only place where you can find this experience, but check back for more CAMP locations offering Disney’s Mickey & Friends x CAMP: An Extra Big Adventure soon.

What ages is Disney’s Mickey & Friends x CAMP: An Extra Big Adventure designed for?

Children ages 2-8.

When is Disney’s Mickey & Friends x CAMP: An Extra Big Adventure?

Adventure awaits seven days a week. See CAMP website for daily schedule.

How much are the Disney’s Mickey & Friends x CAMP: An Extra Big Adventure tickets?

$24-$46 per person. Advanced reservations are encouraged.

