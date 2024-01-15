Frost Valley YMCA Summer Camps

Summer Camps for Ages 7-16 from July to August

Frost Valley YMCA is the premier summer camp located in the heart of New York’s Catskill Mountains just a couple hours from New York City. At Frost Valley YMCA, your camper can participate in sports, arts and crafts, hiking, horseback riding, rock climbing, canoeing, swimming, singing, storytelling around the campfire, sleeping underneath a canopy of stars, and so much more! Frost Valley is guided by 8 core values: caring, community, diversity, honesty, inclusiveness, respect, responsibility, and stewardship, which are infused into all camp programs. At Frost Valley, children and teens become campers for life. Help your child experience the magic of camp in Summer 2024!

Come to an Open House (FREE!)

February 4 • March 17 • April 21 • May 19 • 1:00 – 3:30pm

Visit Frost Valley for a tour during one of their Open House Sundays or call to book a time that works for you. Enjoy a slideshow, Q&A, and walking tour. Call (845) 985-2291 ext. 203 or email [email protected] for information and reservations.

With over 100 summers under their belt, Frost Valley is guided by its mission to build a healthy mind, body, and spirit for all. Children from all backgrounds come together to try exciting and new things in a safe environment while building friendships that last a lifetime! Tiered pricing and financial assistance are available.

Frost Valley YMCA • 2000 Frost Valley Road, Claryville, NY 12725

TEL: 845-985-2291 | EMAIL: [email protected] | WEB: frostvalley.org

