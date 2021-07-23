Experience a Wetherby-Pembridge Education

This New York Family Scoop is sponsored by Wetherby-Pembridge. Working with sponsors helps keep our quality content free for our readers. Learn More.

Whilst Wetherby-Pembridge closed its doors for the summer holiday in June with its usual joy, flair, and reflection, and it is fair to say that the school team is looking forward to what lies ahead. Plans are afoot for a strong return in September, and whilst old traditions will make a comeback, new and invigorated partnerships are set for the new school year.

The school will welcome musicians and workshops from the team at the Louis Armstrong House Museum. In addition, students will delight in new educational opportunities provided by ‘Little Island’ at Hudson River Park. With a new Director of Music, an extension to our well-established music programme and summer offering for June and July 2022 will be available to all. In partnership with Carnegie Hill Neighbors, the school will take part in the 20th anniversary of the Daffodil Project in the Fall and work alongside various authors, chefs, and artists to promote the best of local creativity and culture from the Founders’ Hall at 7 East 96th Street.

Classics curriculum is introduced in Grades 2 to 4, and Public Speaking and Drama will feature across the school from the start. The school moves to strong volunteering efforts at the Red Door Place and trips and visits across the City, focusing on STEAM, world history and geography. There will be Forest School for the Early Years in Central Park and finally, the school moves back to its full sport and athletic programme, enjoying strong partnerships with PRUSA, Kids in Sports, and NYC Tiger Strong.

The faculty, students, and families take with them the best from the last 16 months and are invigorated for our fresh perspective on learning and community from September. New families are welcome to join us.

Kate Bailey, Head of School