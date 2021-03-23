7 Exciting Easter Egg Hunts Happening in NYC This Year

With April 4th right around the corner, Easter egg hunts are about to start up ahead of the holiday. These scavenger hunts are a great spring time activity your kids will enjoy while getting their energy out. Everyone loves the feeling of discovering those bright colored eggs, and your whole family will have a blast at these interactive events. There are still limited events as a result of COVID-19, but we’ve put together the Easter egg hunts that will be available in the city over the next few weekends.

If you’re looking for more Easter ideas check out our article, The Best Easter Candy for Family Easter Baskets

NYSoM Easter Eggstravaganza

437 East 114 Street, New York, NY 10029

Saturday April 3rd from 2 pm-6 pm

Tickets: Free

NYSoM is hosting an eggstravaganza with tons of fun events to get you in the Easter spirit. Groups of five kids will start their hunts in 10 minute increments with participation being first come first serve. There will also be an activity village where kids can paint Easter eggs and make other fun Easter crafts. Your kids might even get a chance to chat with the Easter bunny during their exciting adventure. It’s a fun outing your family can enjoy for free to celebrate the season, and get everyone outside for a great day.

Easter Fun Day Cruise

2 East 42nd Street, New York, NY 10017

Sunday April 4th at 12:30pm

Tickets: $59 for standard admission; $99 for premium admission

If you’re looking for a unique way to enjoy the holiday, take a trip on an Easter cruise around New York City. You’ll be able to participate in some classic Easter egg hunts on the deck, as well as many other activities. Your family can get involved in Easter basket decorating, face painting and get a photo op with the Easter bunny with standard admission, and can get even more with the premium admission including a brunch menu, drinks for the adults, and other exclusive area access. It’s an enthralling way to spend the holiday that no one in your family will ever forget.

Queens County Farm Museum Barnyard Egg Hunt

73-50 Little Neck Parkway, Queens, NY 11004

Saturday March 27th and April 3rd from 11 am-4 pm (timed tickets for hunting)

Tickets: $12

If you’re looking to make a day out of participating in classic Easter egg hunts, head to Queens County Farm’s event. You can purchase tickets for a selected time to search for eggs, but there is lots of fun to be had in their outdoor space. You can visit the farm’s animals, hop on a hayride, or check out one of the amazing food vendors that will be on the grounds for the day while you wait for your hunt time. Make sure to bring your own basket to be able to participate in one of the best easter egg hunts available in the city this year.

Bartow Pell Easter Egg Hunt

895 Shore Road Bronx, Bronx, New York

Sunday March 28th from 10:00am-3:00pm

Tickets: $10

Participate in one of the most beautiful Easter egg hunts in the city at the historic Bartow-Pell Mansion Museum. You’ll be able to take pictures with the Easter bunny on the historic mansion’s gardens, after you find all the eggs you could ever want. The grounds are filled with beautiful trees and stunning flowers that your kids can see as they search for more and more eggs. You’ll have to register in advanced for your 1 hour session and bring your own basket to best collect the colorful eggs amongst the beautiful natural setting you can’t find anywhere else.

Easter Egg Hunt: Weekends at the Farm

3159 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11234

March 27, 28 and April 2, 3, 4, 10 & 11 from 10:00am-4:00pm

Tickets: $12

Green Meadows Farm Brooklyn is hosting several Easter egg hunts at Aviator Sports & Events Center that your kids will have a great time with. Even after your hunt you can spend the day enjoying the farm. You can take pictures with the Easter bunny and tractors, feed the animals, glide down the Hay Wagon Slide, explore the farm playground, and more to celebrate the day. It’ll be a full day of fun and games that your kids will walk away from happier than before.

Trinity Grace Church Easter Egg Hunt

Prospect Park, New York

Saturday March 27th from 10 am-2 pm

Tickets: Free

If you’re looking for Easter egg hunts adapted specifically for COVID-19, Trinity Grace Church is putting on a fun and unique version of the classic activity. The hunt will be held in Prospect Park where everyone can socially distance and still have a great time.Your kids will search for homemade Easter egg posters to take pictures of along their way, and after finding them all they will receive a prize bag to enjoy at home. Families are welcome to start their hunt anytime, and everyone will enjoy the different Easter experience.

Watson Adventures Virtual Easter Scavenger Hunt

Online Only

Open Until April 4th

Tickets: $19

If you’re not up for outside activities during the pandemic, check out this virtual scavenger hunt that will take kids on a journey around the world in search of eggs. It will take them from art museums to historic buildings in an online adventure to discover where the Easter bunny has dropped their colorful eggs. It’s a great way to celebrate the day without worrying about exposure or the weather. It will teach your kids about the world around them while they’re having fun tracking down all the eggs from across the globe.