Electrify Expo Zooms Into Long Island Aug. 27 & 28

The beating heart of the electric vehicle movement is headed to Long Island August 27-28, and we’ve got a special discount you don’t want to miss! Electrify Expo will take over the Nassau Coliseum with nearly a million square-feet of exhibit and festival space showcasing the world’s leading brands of electric cars, e-motorcycles, e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, e-surfboards, e-foils and other electric mobility brands. Even better, there are multiple demo courses for you to try everything out! And not just you, Electrify Expo also has a ‘Kids Zone’ where the littles can try out the latest electric toys built just for kids.

North America’s largest electric vehicle festival offers plenty for kids and adults alike, making it a perfect destination for the whole family. Your day at Electrify Expo includes:

· Test driving all types of electric vehicles on fun demo courses.

· Scoping out the latest in EV and e-mobility technology.

· Browsing interactive displays and chatting with EV experts.

· Bringing your little ones to the Kids Zone for electric go-kart, e-scooter rides + more.

· Enjoying on-site food, beverages and music.

Admission for Saturday or Sunday is $20, but you can get a special 15% discount by using code EENY15 at checkout. PLUS: Kids 5 or under are free. Grab your tickets here!