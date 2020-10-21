Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Education Guide 2020/2021

The school year, while in COVID, has been one of challenges and learning curves. And what we have learned thus far is the resilience of all the amazing educators and schools New York has to offer. While there have been some hurdles, this is understandable, we have never had to deal with a pandemic (!), but school is happening! And while some schools hold virtual and others a combo, there are many opportunities as a parent to find the right fit for your child when it comes to their education. New York Family compiled this list with the many schools we work with yearly to provide our readers with the most up to date education resources. Please use this guide to help you as we get through the remainder of the year and guide you into the next to learn about the options are available for your child’s education.

